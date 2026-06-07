Rox Win 13-1, Return Home Monday with the Best Record in the Northwoods

Published on June 7, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox second baseman Tanner Recchio

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox second baseman Tanner Recchio(St. Cloud Rox)

MINOT, ND - The St. Cloud Rox (11-3) secured a 13-1 win over the Minot Hot Tots (7-7) on Sunday with a strong fifth inning and an incredible outing from Starting Pitcher Hunter Poe (McMurry University). The Rox stand in first place in the Great Plains West with a Northwoods League high of 11 wins.

The Rox wasted no time finding the scoreboard as Nolan Geislinger (University of Oregon) sent the baseball over the right field wall for a two-run home run in the top of the first inning to give the Rox a 2-0 advantage out of the gate.

In the top of the second inning, St. Cloud quickly loaded the bases. Alex Dupuy (University of Alabama Birmingham) brought home a run on a sacrifice fly to bring up Geislinger again with two runners on. Geislinger reached out his bat on a two-strike pitch to float it into shallow left field and send home another two runs to extend the lead to five for the Rox.

In his 59th game with the Rox, Tanner Recchio (University of St. Thomas) did something he hadn't done before in his Northwoods League career. Hit it over the fence. In the top of the fourth, Recchio scorched the baseball into right field, and it left the yard. Recchio's solo shot put the Rox up 6-0 in the contest.

The Rox doubled their lead in the fifth inning, getting the entire order to the plate and then some. Highlights from the inning included an RBI single from Brandon Pelechowicz (American River CC) and a two-RBI double from Jackson Legg (Georgia Gwinnett College) with the bases loaded to further the Rox lead at 12-0.

Carter Heinsch (Augustana University) was subbed in during the sixth inning and added an RBI single to make the score 13-0.

While the bats kept scoring, Rox Starting Pitcher Hunter Poe (McMurry University) delivered a masterclass on the mound. Poe kept Minot scoreless through the first five innings and ended his day after eight innings, the longest outing for a Rox pitcher this season. Poe recorded five strikeouts and allowed just one run to reach home for the Hot Tots.

The Rox would hold on to the 13-1 lead to win their 11th contest of the season, a Northwoods League best.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Hunter Poe.

The Rox return home on Monday, June 8, to host the Hot Tots at 6:35 PM. There will be a Gift Card Giveaway where fans have the opportunity to win gift cards up to $100 in value from the Blue Line Sports Bar & Grill. (1st 250 Adults).

The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.

Images from this story







Northwoods League Stories from June 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.