Rockers Look to Bounce Back in Game Two in Madison

Published on June 7, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - After an offensive struggle in game one, the Rockers will look to jumpstart the bats against Riley Peterson of the Mallards. The Rockers, who exploded for a 13-2 victory on Wednesday, haven't had much success in the early going of games.

They were held hitless through the first three innings yesterday, and didn't have a baserunner until the seventh inning on Friday. With a lefty on the mound, the Rockers will need to pull through on offense. Peterson, a returner for Madison from 2025, posted a 4.44 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24.1 innings pitched. The Rockers saw Peterson twice last season and lost both games.

For Green Bay, it'll be Jiyeong Park. The right hander tossed 4.2 innings of one-run ball against the Woodchucks last week. With a 2.57 ERA and 11 strikeouts, he continues to solidify himself atop the Rockers rotation. He will be looking for more success against a Madison lineup that really hit it well in the middle innings of yesterday's game. For Park, it's all about how to limit the walks, the one area that has given him some problems.

With a surplus of left-handed bats in the Rockers order, they will need to manufacture as many runs as possible. Peterson is a tough customer and has Northwoods League experience. In each of the last two games, Green Bay has had a perfectly executed bunt single. Small ball could play a factor today with runners in scoring position.

The Rockers hope to soon see the return of the power from Joe Mennella. Launching seven home runs in just one half of play last year, the slugger could be an integral part of today's contest in Madison. The Woodchucks lead the Rockers in the division by a full game while Madison is only ahead by a half game. This afternoon's contest will have high stakes for how the division shapes up.

The Rockers return home on Thursday, June 11th, against the Lakeshore Chinooks, with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. It's Thirsty Thursdays with 1/2 price AB draft beer pours through the fifth inning! Additionally, the Rockers will have a coaster give away, Presented by: Bud Light. The pregame concert will begin one hour before first pitch, and will be performed by The NEW Dueling Pianos. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







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