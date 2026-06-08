Chinooks Shut out Fond du Lac in 3-0 Win

Published on June 7, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







For the first time this season, the Lakeshore Chinooks' record is over .500. On Sunday, June 7 the Chinooks moved to 7-6 on the season with a 3-0 win over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. Sunday's shutout is the first on the season for the Chinooks.

Talan Kelly improved to 2-0 on the year, earning the win with five scoreless innings pitched. Despite allowing just two base hits in his strong start, Kelly struggled to establish the strike zone to start the game, as he walked a batter in the first inning and received only one called strike.

From that point forward, Kelly held the Dock Spiders to one hit with six strikeouts.

Kelly said his gameplan heading into his start was to throw strikes and get ahead in counts.

"I feel like the biggest count is 0-0. That first pitch sets a tone for the entire game," Kelly said.

Sitting on a 2-0 lead heading into the top of the sixth inning, the Chinooks made their first call to the bullpen, bringing in Ryan Brennecke in relief. Making his season and career debut for the Chinooks, the Wake Forest product dazzled, collecting six strikeouts in four hitless innings.

Brennecke induced 10 whiffs, with five of his six strikeouts coming on a swing.

With Sunday's game being Brennecke's first appearance of the summer, he said he was working on his pitch arsenal while also trying to get batters out.

"Just going to heaters early... Trying to get ahead and then put the guys away," Brennecke said.

Between the tandem of Kelly and Brennecke, the Chinooks held the Dock Spiders to a mere two hits.

Despite outscoring the Dock Spiders, the Chinooks were outhit 2-1. Their lone hit of the day came from an RBI single from catcher Aukai Kea in the bottom of the sixth inning.

With the win, the Chinooks are an undefeated 3-0 at Moonlight Graham Field.

"We come out [and] defend our own," Kelly said. "We got kids out here that are asking for autographs so you [have] to win for the kids.

Staying at home, the Chinooks host the defending Northwoods league champions Green Bay Rockers for a two-game set starting tomorrow, June 8 at 6:05 pm CDT.







Northwoods League Stories from June 7, 2026

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