Woodchucks Score 17 to Complete Two-Game Sweep over Rafters

Published on June 7, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







WAUSAU, WI - The day after the Woodchucks scored 29 runs to break the Northwoods League record, they decided they had some more left in the tank to showcase, scoring 17 runs in a seven-run win over Wisconsin Rapids.

Wausau's Dawson Harman (South Carolina/Transfer Portal) continued to cut Wisconsin Rapids apart, going 3-3 today while reaching base all five times that he came to the plate. Harman registered six RBIs in the win, his second game with six runs driven in against the Rafters this season. Harman's childhood friend, Dylan LaPointe (Mercer) was electric as well, going 3-4 with four RBIs, and three runs scored.

Strong pitching was sparse throughout the game, but the back of Wausau's bullpen made the difference in the late innings. Brady Wright (Santa Fe CC/Tampa) earned his third win of the summer with 2.2 innings of work, allowing just one run in the process. Jack Garvey (New Orleans) and Reece Clapp (Illinois State) would follow Wright up with one scoreless inning apiece.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

In a twist from recent games, it was Wausau who had a hole to climb out of early, after the Rafter hit two home runs in the first to go in front, 4-0. The Woodchucks responded immediately, as Dylan LaPoint and Dawson Harman got their first hits of the day, and each drove in runs in a three run bottom of the first, which made it a one-run game.

The Woodchucks took their first lead of the game in the third inning, with three more runs, two of them coming on a bases loaded walk for Harman and a bases loaded hit-by-pitch from Caleb Karll (Montevallo). The Rafters tied the game in the top of the fourth at 6-6 with another home run, but Wausau took the lead for good in the bottom half with four more runs, highlighted by a bases-clearing double for Dawson Harman.

The two teams traded runs in the fifth, with Wisconsin Rapids pulling within one with a three-run home run to make it 10-9, and Wausau extending the lead to three in the bottom half thanks to a two-out, two-RBI single by Dylan LaPointe. Both teams got one run each in the sixth, with Caleb Karll (Montevallo) providing Wausau's run on an RBI single. Then, in the eighth, Wausau got the extra insurance they needed, tagging on the final four runs of the game, with Dawson Harman and Caleb Karll earning RBIs in the frame.

NOTES AND NUMBERS

Over the two-game stretch against the Rapids Rafters, Wausau scored 46 runs in 16 innings at the plate, averaging 2.87 runs per inning. In the two-game set, there were 58 combined runs scored between the two teams on 52 hits.

Wausau scored runs in six of the eight innings they came to the plate for the second straight game.

In the two games that Wausau has played on Sunday this season, there have been 48 combined runs scored.

The Woodchucks are 9-2 when scoring multiple runs in at least one inning in a game this season.

Ryan Chase (Santa Fe CC/Kansas) had two base hits in the win, meaning he has now tabbed multiple hits in seven of his last eight games.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Woodchucks improve to 9-4, becoming just the third team in the Northwoods League to reach the nine-win mark this season. They're also 6-2 at Athletic Park in 2026. The Woodchucks have sole possession of first place in the Great Lakes West first half standings as they head into the first off day of the season. However, Madison can take first place from the Woodchucks if they win tomorrow, which would put them level with Wausau, and the Mallards hold the tiebreaker between the two teams.

Wausau's back at it on Tuesday, June 9, with a special international guest visiting Athletic Park. The Woodchucks host the Thunder Bay Border Cats for the first of four games between the two teams this season, and first pitch at Athletic Park is set for 6:35 p.m. Wausau faced Thunder Bay back in 2024, and split a four-game series, but did not play against the Border Cats in 2025.

Tuesday night is Bang for Your Buck Night at the Ballpark, with $2.00 hot dogs, $2.00 tap soda & $4.00 16oz Domestic Drafts available to fans! Fans can find tickets to every single Woodchucks game at home in the 2026 season online at woodchucks.com.







Northwoods League Stories from June 7, 2026

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