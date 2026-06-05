Wausau Drops First of Two Games to Madison

Published on June 4, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







WAUSAU, WI- The Wausau Woodchucks lost to their rivals, the Madison Mallards, for the first time at Athletic Park since the 2024 playoffs, as the Mallards came back from a 6-0 deficit to beat the Woodchucks, 9-7.

Despite the loss, Sam George (Minnesota State-Mankato) had another superb performance, throwing five scoreless innings with two walks and two strikeouts. He has now tossed ten consecutive scoreless frames to start his summer in Wausau. Anthony Cole (West Georgia) hit his first home run of the season, and reached three times in a 2-3 performance at the plate.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

Wausau scored to take the first lead for the fifth consecutive game. In the second, Jake Berkland (Minnesota State-Mankato) ripped a two-out, two-run triple in the third to put the Woodchucks ahead.

Wausau extended the lead in the third, scoring four runs and capitalizing on four Madison errors. Chris Patterson (Missouri/Transfer Portal) earned an RBI in the frame, and Jace Souza (Texas Tech) reached on one of the errors in the frame and brought another run home in the process.

But the Mallards roared back. After Madison scored on a bases-loaded walk in the sixth to make it 6-1, they scored seven runs in the seventh to take an 8-6 lead, taking advantage of wet conditions that led to inconsistent Wausau pitching.

Wausau got one run back in the bottom of the seventh thanks to a solo home run by Anthony Cole, but the Mallards reestablished their two-run lead with an insurance run in the ninth. Then, closer Eli Hoyt earned a six-out save for Madison, retiring all six hitters he faced in two clean innings of work.

NOTES AND NUMBERS

Tonight was the first Wausau loss of the summer when scoring multiple runs in an inning, leading after five innings, and when scoring five or more runs in a game.

Wausau had two hit streaks extended in the defeat, with Dylan LaPointe (Mercer) now at five straight games with a hit, and Joey McLaughlin (Arkansas State) at a four game hit streak.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Woodchucks drop to 7-3 on the year, and are now 1-2 against Madison this summer. The Woodchucks still remain atop the Great Lakes West first half standings, with a game and a half lead now on Green Bay and Madison. Wausau looks for the split tomorrow when they travel down to the state capital to face the Mallards, with a 6:05 p.m. first pitch scheduled at Warner Park. If they win, they'll avoid getting swept in a two-game set for the first time this summer.

Wausau returns back home on Saturday, June 6, as the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters come to Athletic Park. First pitch is set for 5:05 p.m. It's Hot Dog Hundo Night at the ballpark, which means select hot dogs at the concession stands will be wrapped with money vouchers from $1-$100! On top of that, it's the second Festival Foods Family Ticket Night of the season, which is a $12 ticket that includes a brat and tap soda. Fans can purchase tickets to all 2026 Wausau Woodchucks games at Athletic Park by visiting woodchucks.com.







Northwoods League Stories from June 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.