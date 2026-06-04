Thriller Ends in Growlers' Walk-Off Loss

Published on June 4, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- The Kalamazoo Growlers (8-4) came out on the short side of the stick in a loss to the Traverse City Pit Spitters (5-6) Thursday afternoon.

It was an early morning for the Growlers who had to leave Kalamazoo around 5 a.m. to make it to Traverse City in time for the 11:05 a.m. first pitch, but the Growlers weren't alone. The Pit Spitters arrived in Traverse City off a series with the Battle Creek Battle Jacks just after 3 a.m. Thursday morning. The on-field play certainly didn't suffer as a result.

The first four frames went back and forth, ending in a 4-4 tie. The Growlers were led by Joshua Campbell who hit a three-run homer in the top of the fourth, while the Pit Spitters took advantage of Kalamazoo mistakes.

The Growlers took the fifth inning lead off an Alex Adams steal of home and extended it in the sixth as Hutson Chance hit a two-run double.

JJ Manion stayed in one pitch too long, giving up a two-run double that scored two before the Pit Spitters scored three more of the Growler 'pen, taking a 9-7 lead after six frames.

The back-and-forth persisted as a Case Sullivan double tied the game, then stole third and scored on an error, taking the lead in the seventh.

RJ Anglin found two huge scoreless innings, but Traverse City manufactured a run on Peyton Williams in the bottom of the ninth, sending the game to extras.

Kalamazoo went scoreless in the top of the tenth before Noah Gerrick singled into left-center with two outs, scoring the inherited runner and ending the game.

The Growlers woes in Turtle Creek Stadium continue, as Kalamazoo is 11-22 in Traverse City since 2021. The second game of the series is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Friday night.







Northwoods League Stories from June 4, 2026

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