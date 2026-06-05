Flying Mummies Keep Rolling, Top Leprechauns 7-3 in Royal Oak

Published on June 4, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







The Richmond Flying Mummies continued their recent surge Wednesday night, defeating the Royal Oak Leprechauns 7-3 at Memorial Park to improve to 7-4 on the season.

Richmond struck first in the third inning when Prince DeBoskie singled, stole third, and eventually scored on a Royal Oak error. After the Leprechauns answered in the bottom half, the Mummies regained control in the fourth. Jimmy Chadwell scored on DJ Scheumann's RBI double before Scheumann came home later in the inning to give Richmond a 3-1 advantage. The Mummies added four more runs across the seventh and eighth innings.

DeBoskie finished with two hits and two runs scored, while Scheumann doubled and drove in a run. Jackson Thomas added a pair of hits, and Becker collected an RBI while reaching base twice. Lombardo chipped in a double and scored twice as Richmond generated seven runs on six hits.

On the mound, starter Nick Julian turned in four strong innings, allowing one run while striking out eight. Owen Weeks earned the victory in relief, helping keep Royal Oak at bay through the middle frames. Carter Hall and Beau Pasteur combined to finish the final two innings, with Pasteur striking out both batters he faced to close the door.

Royal Oak's offense was limited to four hits on the night. Luke Kosko recorded a pair of hits, while the Leprechauns' lone scoring before the eighth came on a third-inning sacrifice-out RBI and a bases-loaded rally in the eighth.

The Flying Mummies will look to keep the momentum going Friday night when they meet the Leprechauns once again in Royal Oak. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35PM.







Northwoods League Stories from June 4, 2026

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