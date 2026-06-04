Kingfish Shut down by Richmond Pitching

Published on June 4, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







RICHMOND, Ind. - The Kenosha Kingfish fell to 2-8 on the season after a 5-2 loss to the Richmond Flying Mummies on Wednesday.

Pitching was on display Wednesday as the Flying Mummies allowed only three hits on the night and had three pitchers combine for 11 strikeouts.

Kai Keamo got the start on the mound for the Flying Mummies going five innings, allowing only one run and striking out nine. The bullpen was strong for the Mummies as well with Zach Neville and Conner Vanderluitgaren finishing the final four frames with no hits and one run allowed.

Offensively, a three-run fifth inning was all the Mummies needed to secure a win. After loading the bases with a single, a walk and a hit-by-pitch, Eli Bennett collected two RBIs with a single to right field. Two batters later, Peyton Bittle drove in the third run for the Flying Mummies to make the lead 4-1.

The Kingfish tried to put together a late-inning rally in the ninth, but after only managing to score one run off the bat of Will Twomey, the Kingfish fell short.

The Fish return home on Thursday, looking to get back on track with a two-game series against the Rockford Rivets, followed by a two-game series against the Flying Mummies starting on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, followed by a scheduled 1:35 p.m. CDT first pitch on Sunday.







Northwoods League Stories from June 4, 2026

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