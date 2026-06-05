Rox Win 15-1 over Hot Tots
Published on June 4, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
St. Cloud Rox News Release
MINOT, ND - The St. Cloud Rox (9-2) took down the Minot Hot Tots (6-5) 15-1 on Thursday in an all-around performance from the offense and the pitching staff to keep the best record in the Northwoods League.
St. Cloud was the first to score in the contest, instantly putting two runners on base. Tanner Recchio (University of St. Thomas) stole from second to get to third base when a miscue on a throw to second base from Minot allowed him to stroll home and take the 1-0 lead in the contest.
The offense kept rolling in the second inning, eventually scoring on a Carter Jorissen (Cal State Bakersfield) sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 2-0.
In the third inning, the scoring continued. Jackson Legg (Georgia Gwinnett College) stepped up to the plate with a runner on second and launched the ball so far into right field it hit the old scoreboard at Corbett Field to put the Rox up 4-0.
After scoring two runs in the third inning, St. Cloud brought in another two in the top of the fourth. The second came from a sacrifice fly courtesy of Alex Dupuy (University of Alabama Birmingham) to bring home Jorissen and make the score 6-0.
While the bats kept warm, the performance on the mound was boiling hot. Brock Toney (Grand Canyon University) received his second start of the season for St. Cloud, and topped his four shutout innings from the home opener at Joe Faber Field. Toney delivered eight strikeouts in just four innings of work while allowing no runs and no walks from Minot.
The offense picked up again in the sixth inning, adding four runs as every member of the Rox batting order made it to the plate. Highlights included an RBI single from Legg to bring home Dupuy, a double steal to send home Nolan Geislinger (University of Oregon), and another sacrifice fly from Jorissen. The Rox would end the inning up 10-0 over the Hot Tots.
St. Cloud saved the best for last, scoring a game high five runs in a single inning. Dupuy led off the ninth inning with a solo shot home run before the Rox once again had the entire order step into the batter's box. Cole Decker (Indiana University) brought in two runs on an RBI single, and by the time the Rox offense was done, St. Cloud led 15-1.
The Rox closed out the game in the ninth to secure the 15-1 victory and extend their lead in the Great Plains West.
The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Brock Toney.
St. Cloud plays game two of the series in Minot on Friday, June 5, at 6:35 PM. The series will remain in Minot for the next three games before the Rox return home on Monday, June 8, to host the Hot Tots at 6:35 PM. There will be a Gift Card Giveaway where fans have the opportunity to win gift cards up to $100 in value from the Blue Line Sports Bar & Grill. (1st 250 Adults).
The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.
Images from this story
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Tanner Recchio of the St. Cloud Rox
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