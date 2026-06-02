First Place Rox Win Sixth Straight, Defeat Willmar 9-6

Published on June 1, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









Jackson Akin of the St. Cloud Rox

(St. Cloud Rox) Jackson Akin of the St. Cloud Rox(St. Cloud Rox)

WILLMAR, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (7-1) took down the Willmar Stingers (2-6) 9-6 on Monday to hold on to the best record in the Northwoods League and remain on top of the Great Plains West.

St. Cloud put a runner on base in each of the first three innings, but the offense broke through in the top of the fourth.

Trailing by four, the Rox recorded three runs to pull the game back to a one-run deficit at 4-3. Justin Lang (University of Memphis) showed off his speed by getting to second on an RBI double and later sprinting home on a wild pitch from Willmar to score the third run of the inning.

For the fourth day in a row, the Rox scored multiple runs in the fifth inning. Jackson Akin (University of Minnesota) brought in the fifth run of the ballgame for St. Cloud to give the Rox their first lead of the contest at 5-4.

In the top of the sixth, the Rox put up their third consecutive crooked number, but this time they put the ball over the fence. Carter Heinsch (Augustana University), Cole Decker (Indiana University), and Tyler Holland (University of Arkansas) all added solo shots to double St. Cloud's home run total on the year, and extend the lead to 8-4.

On the mound, Hunter Poe (McMurry University) received the start and gave the Rox a new longest outing of the season, tossing 6.1 innings.

In the ninth, the Rox added an insurance run from a Jackson Legg (Georgia Gwinnett College) RBI single in his first at-bat with St. Cloud. The Rox would go on to win the game 9-6, securing their sixth victory in a row.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Carter Heinsch, who had three hits and scored two runs in the contest.

The Rox will play the Stingers in Willmar once again on Tuesday, June 2, at 6:35 PM before returning home to play the Stingers at 6:35 PM on Wednesday, June 3.

The Rox, in partnership with Newport Healthcare, are auctioning off their special game-worn jerseys that promote Mental Health Awareness. The players will wear them on Wednesday, June 3, with 100% of all Net proceeds benefiting Ellison Center in support of Mental Health. The jersey auction will conclude at 9 PM (CST) on June 3. To bid on jerseys, click here.

The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.

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Northwoods League Stories from June 1, 2026

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