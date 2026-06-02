Kuhnau, Winchester Commit to Division I Programs

Published on June 1, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Badlands Big Sticks News Release







DICKINSON, ND - Jordan Kuhnau and Rhett Winchester found new homes this Monday, transferring from two community colleges to Division I programs with the NCAA transfer portal open.

Jordan Kuhnau, a redshirt freshman who attended Hutchinson Community College last spring, transferred to Campbell University. The Fighting Camels are coming off a historic year, winning 26 conference games and 41 games overall, the third most in team history at the D-I level.

Kuhnau hit .403 with a 1.361 OPS in 59 games with Hutchinson, smashing 24 doubles and 21 home runs and driving home 89 runs in his last season with the Blue Dragons.

Rhett Winchester, a true freshman who attended Barton Community College, will be joining Wichita State this coming fall. The Shockers are a staple in the American Athletic Conference, and last season was no different, ending the season with 31 wins and making the conference tournament semifinal.

Winchester hit .409 with a 1.226 OPS in 54 games with Barton, hitting 17 doubles, 9 triples, and 14 home runs while also driving home 66 runs with the Cougars. He also stole 43 bases and was only caught 4 times over the season.







Northwoods League Stories from June 1, 2026

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