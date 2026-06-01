Three Northwoods League Alums Make Their MLB Debuts

Published on June 1, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







MANKATO, MINN - Charles McAdoo (Mankato), Mike Paredes (Kalamazoo), and Hayden Juenger (Mankato) debut over the weekend

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League is excited to announce the Major League debuts of three former players: infielder Charles McAdoo (Mankato MoonDogs), right-handed pitcher Mike Paredes (Kalamazoo Growlers), and right-handed pitcher Hayden Juenger (Mankato MoonDogs). The trio brings the total number of NWL alumni to reach MLB to 423, 424, and 425, respectively.

Charles McAdoo, a native of Walnut Creek, California, and a San Jose State product, played for the Mankato MoonDogs in 2022. The infielder, originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 13th round of the 2023 MLB Draft and later traded to the Toronto Blue Jays, made his debut on May 29, 2026, against the Baltimore Orioles. In his first MLB at-bat, McAdoo launched a two-run home run for his first career hit and RBI in a comeback victory.

Mike Paredes, from San Diego, California, and a San Diego State alum, pitched for the Kalamazoo Growlers in 2019. The Minnesota Twins' 18th-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft made his debut on May 31, 2026, against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The right-hander tossed 3.2 innings in relief, allowing one earned run while recording his first career Major League strikeout.

Hayden Juenger, a native of O'Fallon, Illinois, and Missouri State standout, played for the Mankato MoonDogs in 2019. The Toronto Blue Jays' sixth-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft made his debut on May 31, 2026. The right-handed reliever entered in the sixth inning and worked one inning of relief.

Northwoods League Statistics Highlights:

Charles McAdoo (Mankato MoonDogs, 2022): Batted .305 with nine doubles, 10 home runs, and 39 RBI in 43 games.

Mike Paredes (Kalamazoo Growlers, 2019): Posted a 4-4 record with a 10.31 ERA in limited action across 18.1 innings.

Hayden Juenger (Mankato MoonDogs, 2019): Had a 1-1 record with a 2.45 ERA, 16 strikeouts, and three saves in 11 relief appearances (14.2 IP).







Northwoods League Stories from June 1, 2026

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