Stingers Score Late to Take Win over MoonDogs

Published on May 30, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







MANKATO, MN - The MoonDogs traveled to Willmar, Minnesota, to face the Stingers for the fourth time this week. The game ended in a 4-3 loss, marking the Stingers' first win over the MoonDogs in the four-game series.

Anthony Avalos (Houston Christian University) led off the batting order for the MoonDogs, starting strong with a stand-up double on the first pitch of the game.

The MoonDogs took an early lead in the first inning, going up 1-0 after the second batter of the game.

The Stingers responded in the bottom of the first, tying the game on a sacrifice fly.

Avalos delivered again in the fifth inning with a line drive that scored two runs, giving the MoonDogs a 3-2 lead.

After several scoreless innings, the Stingers gained momentum late in the game, scoring two runs in the eighth inning to secure the 4-3 victory.

Starting pitcher Wade Thewes (Wittenberg University) threw 6.1 innings for the MoonDogs, facing 27 batters and recording six strikeouts. He earned CenterPoint Energy's High Energy Player of the Game honors for his performance.

The MoonDogs return to action Sunday, May 31, at home against the Minot Hot Tots. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from May 30, 2026

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