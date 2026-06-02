Minot Pulls away Late

Published on June 1, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







MANKATO, MINN - A tight game slipped away from the Mankato MoonDogs late Monday night as the Minot Hot Tots scored four runs over the final two innings to claim a 5-1 victory at ISG Field.

After three scoreless innings, the Hot Tots grabbed a 1-0 lead in the fourth before Max Senesac (Golden West) tied the game in the sixth with a solo home run, his first of the season.

Mankato received another strong performance from Sam Stockman (University of St. Thomas), who allowed just one run on three hits while striking out eight across seven innings.

The game remained tied until the eighth when Minot regained the lead. The Hot Tots then added three more runs in the ninth to seal the victory.

Anthony Avalos (Houston Christian University) led the MoonDogs offensively, going 3-for-4 with a double. Senesac drove in Mankato's lone run, while the MoonDogs were held to four hits overall.

The MoonDogs will face the Badlands Big Sticks at ISG Field tomorrow, June 2nd, at 6:35 pm.







Northwoods League Stories from June 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.