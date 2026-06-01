Kingfish Rally Past Waterloo for First Home Win of the Summer

Published on June 1, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha Kingfish needed one swing to flip the script Monday morning.

Brian Gould delivered it.

Gould lined a go-ahead two-run double to left field in the bottom of the eighth inning, lifting the Kingfish to a wild 12-11 win over the Waterloo Bucks on Kids Day at Simmons Field. The victory gave Kenosha its first win of the summer and snapped a five-game losing streak.

The Kingfish trailed 11-9 entering the eighth inning before putting together one final rally. Brendan Fritch was hit by a pitch to open the frame, and Cole Ide followed with a walk. Nate O'Donnell then walked to load the bases, setting the stage for Gould.

The Kenosha right fielder came through with the biggest swing of the afternoon, driving in Fritch and Ide with a double to left to put the Fish in front for the first time all day. O'Donnell also scored on the play, giving Kenosha a 12-11 lead.

Gould finished 2-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored. J.R. Nelson led the Kingfish offense with a 3-for-4 day, driving in three runs and scoring twice. Noah Brandt added three hits and two RBIs, while Ethan Sanchez went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Waterloo jumped in front immediately, scoring once in the first before adding four more runs in the second to take a 5-1 lead. Kenosha answered with three runs in the bottom of the second, using a sacrifice fly from Sanchez, an RBI groundout from Nelson and an RBI single from Brandt to cut the deficit to 5-4.

The Bucks added a run in the third and three more in the fourth, but the Kingfish kept battling. Kenosha scored four times in the bottom of the fourth, highlighted by RBI hits from Sanchez, Nelson and Brandt, trimming the Waterloo lead to 9-8.

The Kingfish pulled within one again in the fifth when Sanchez scored on a double from Nelson, but Waterloo pushed the lead back to 11-9 with two runs in the sixth. From there, the Kenosha bullpen gave the offense a chance.

Trent Kulig was strong in relief, tossing 2.2 scoreless innings without allowing a hit. He worked around three walks and kept Waterloo off the board in the seventh and eighth, earning the win. Nick Heitman followed in the ninth and worked a scoreless frame to secure his first save of the summer.

Evan Cooke started for Kenosha and struck out three across two innings. Sam George followed with 3.1 innings before Kulig and Heitman combined to shut out the Bucks over the final 3.2 innings.

The Kingfish finished with 12 runs on 14 hits. Six different Kenosha players drove in at least one run, while Nelson, Brandt, Gould and Sanchez all finished with multi-hit games.

The Fish now head back on the road for a two-game series against the Richmond Flying Mummies beginning Tuesday night.







Northwoods League Stories from June 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.