Lakeshore Chinooks Versus Fond du Lac Series Finale Preview 6/1

Published on June 1, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







The 3-4 Chinooks are staying in Fond du Lac for the series finale against the Dock Spiders today, on June 1st. The Dock Spiders won game three yesterday 6-0, and have a chance to tie the series with a win.

Ben Groeschl will toe the rubber for the Chinooks, with Fond du Lac's Zak White making his first start for the Dock Spiders.

Groeschl's one appearance on the season came against Kalamazoo on May 27, where he allowed no runs in two innings pitched.

Kayden Berenz is back in the starting lineup for the Chinooks hitting eighth, and playing left field. Dylan Harer who came in yesterdays game, will play centerfield and bat ninth.







Northwoods League Stories from June 1, 2026

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