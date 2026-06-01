Chinooks Drop Road Game against Fond du Lac

Published on May 31, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







FOND DU LAC, Wi. - Winners of their last two games, The Lakeshore Chinooks On Sunday, May 31, faced the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on the road. It was game three out of four in the series, with the Chinooks winning the first two games 6-5 and 5-1.

In the first three innings of the game, six Chinook batters reached base. Despite frequent traffic on the bases, the Chinooks were unsuccessful in scoring and left all six runners on base.

Leading 1-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning, Fond du Lac scored four runs to give themselves a comfortable 5-0 lead. A pair of home runs in the inning from Vincent Venverloh and Dylan Archuleta are the first two home runs of the series hit by the Dock Spiders.

After the fourth inning, the Chinooks struggled to get runners on base with just three batters reaching safely. The Chinooks went 2-17 with one walk at the plate during this stretch.

The Dock Spiders added on another run in the sixth inning, going on to win the game 6-0. Starting pitcher Sebastian Khan shined for the Dock Spiders, allowing zero runs with seven strikeouts in 7.1 innings.

The Chinooks outhit the Dock Spiders seven to six, but seven hit batters by the Chinooks pitching staff created more consistent run opportunities for the Dock Spiders.

With the month of May coming to an end, the Chinooks open up the month of June with their series finale versus the Dock Spiders tomorrow, on June 1st.







Northwoods League Stories from May 31, 2026

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