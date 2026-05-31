Kingfish Shut out by Waterloo in Series Opener

Published on May 31, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha Kingfish had chances throughout Sunday afternoon, but timely hits never arrived in a 2-0 loss to the Waterloo Bucks at Simmons Field.

Kenosha finished with six hits and put runners on base in seven of nine innings, but the Kingfish stranded 10 runners and were shut out for the first time this summer. Waterloo scored once in the fourth and once in the eighth to take the series opener.

Both starting pitchers worked quickly early. Jackson Sobel struck out two in the first inning for Kenosha, while Waterloo right-hander Cade Nolan worked around a Hunter Snyder single and a Cole Ide walk in the bottom half to keep the game scoreless.

The Bucks broke through in the fourth. Josh Kaplan came in as a pinch runner and scored after Caleb Parker doubled to left field. Waterloo took advantage of a Kenosha error on the play, grabbing a 1-0 lead.

That was the only run charged to Sobel, who turned in his best start of the summer. The left-hander from Missouri allowed just one run on three hits across five innings, walking one and striking out eight. The Kenosha pitching staff combined for 13 strikeouts and held Waterloo to two runs on five hits.

Kenosha threatened in the fifth after J.R. Nelson doubled to left and Noah Brandt drew a walk, but the Kingfish left two aboard. The Fish also put two runners on in the sixth when Cole Ide singled and Nelson walked, but Waterloo escaped again.

The Bucks added an insurance run in the eighth. Collin Brightwell singled to left, stole second, moved to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.

Nelson led the Kingfish offense, finishing 2-for-3 with a double and a walk. Snyder, Ide, Brandt and Ethan Sanchez each added hits for Kenosha.

Waterloo's bullpen closed it from there. Kai Purdy-Burton, Tyler Glowacki and Sam Skarich combined for four scoreless innings, with Skarich earning the save after working around two hits in the ninth. Nolan earned the win after allowing three hits across five scoreless innings.

Brady Chambers was strong in relief for Kenosha, striking out four across three innings while allowing one run. Luke Weber tossed a scoreless ninth with one strikeout.

The Kingfish are back Monday morning for Kids Day at historic Simmons Field. First pitch against Waterloo is slated for 11:05 a.m. CT, with right-hander Evan Cooke expected to get the start for Kenosha.







Northwoods League Stories from May 31, 2026

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