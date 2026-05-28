Kingfish Edged by Royal Oak Again
Published on May 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kenosha Kingfish News Release
ROYAL OAK, Mich. - The Kenosha Kingfish suffered another loss as a two-run ninth propelled the Royal Oak Leprechauns to a series sweep by a final score of 8-7.
The Kingfish got off to a hot start in the first as a leadoff double by Brendan Fritch and a sacrifice fly by Hunter Snyder got them on the board.
Quickly, the Leprechauns answered with RBI hits by Luke Kosko and Patrick Illitch that helped the Leprechauns reclaim the lead with a three-run second.
After a two-run fifth and a run in the seventh, the Kingfish found themselves behind 6-4 by the end of the seventh.
Down to their final six outs, a rally was needed to keep any hopes for a win alive. A leadoff double by Cole Ide helped set the tone for the Kingfish, as an RBI single in the following at-bat by Luke Landrus helped cut the lead to just one. A Jackson Brewer walk put runners on first and second to set the table for Nolan Jaworoski. On the second pitch, a pull-side single drove in the game-tying run. An RBI fielder's choice by Noah Brandt gave the Kingfish the lead to conclude the eighth.
Now only three outs away, the bottom of the ninth arrived with a one-run lead for the Kingfish. A single, hit-by-pitch and a walk loaded the bases for the Leprechauns with only one out. Down 0-2, designated hitter Luke Kosko notched his second hit of the night with a walk-off two-RBI double to secure the win for the Leprechauns.
After a 1-3 road trip, the Kenosha Kingfish will play four games at home starting Friday, May 29. First pitch on Friday and Saturday is slated for 6:35 p.m. CDT.
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