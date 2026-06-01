Growlers Pull Away Late as Flying Mummies Tailspin, Fall 9-2 at McBride Stadium

Published on May 31, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







Richmond holds Kalamazoo in check for eight innings before six-run ninth swings the contest RICHMOND, Ind. - The Richmond Flying Mummies carried a one-run lead into the sixth inning and were tied entering the ninth, but a six-run final frame by the Kalamazoo Growlers proved decisive in a 9-2 loss Sunday night at Don McBride Stadium.

Richmond struck first in the opening inning when Prince Deboskie reached on an infield single and later scored on an RBI single from DJ Scheumann. The Mummies added another run in the second after Cal Schembra singled, advanced into scoring position, and came home on an RBI double by Drew Phillips in his Richmond debut.

The early offense was backed by a strong start from Grayson Bradberry, who worked 4.2 innings and helped keep the Growlers off the scoreboard through the first four frames. Bradberry stranded runners in both the first and third innings, while the Mummies turned a pair of double plays behind him to preserve the lead.

Kalamazoo cut the deficit in half in the fifth on an RBI single by Joshua Algarin before tying the game in the sixth on Phillip Thigpen's RBI double.

Richmond's bullpen continued to battle throughout the middle innings. Owen Weeks delivered an important scoreless seventh inning, and the Mummies entered the eighth still locked in a 2-2 contest. The Growlers pushed across a go-ahead run in the eighth on a fielder's choice, taking their first lead of the night at 3-2.

The game remained within reach until the ninth, when Kalamazoo capitalized on several baserunners and timely hits to score six runs and create separation. RBI hits from Nate Webb, Alex Adams, Case Sullivan, and Josh Campbell highlighted the inning as the Growlers extended their advantage to the final 9-2 margin.

Offensively, Richmond finished with eight hits. Deboskie collected three singles and stole a base, while Schembra recorded a pair of hits and scored a run. Phillips delivered an RBI double in his first game with the club, and Scheumann drove in Richmond's first run of the evening.

The Flying Mummies fell to 4-3 through the first seven games in franchise history and will look to bounce back as they continue their inaugural Northwoods League season. They face the Growlers again on Monday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35PM.







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