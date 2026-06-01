Express Returns Home to Shut out Border Cats 4-0
Published on May 31, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Eau Claire Express News Release
Following two losses against the Thunder Bay Border Cats on Friday and Saturday in Ontario, Canada. The Express traveled back to their home diamonds of Carson Park, to secure a 4-0 shutout win.
Eau Claire showed its offensive momentum early by securing two runs at the bottom of the third inning by Howie Rickett and Jaxon Schumacher off of a Jace Romans' single to center field.
Their two runs were quickly doubled at the bottom of the fourth inning, with Matthew Maulik and Adam Salazar crossing home plate after a single base hit to center field by Hollon Brock.
With those being the only four runs off of the team's seven hits, the Express found numerous bright spots in their victory, such as starting pitcher Hunter Guenther, who secured 10 strikeouts and walked a minimum of two players during his seven innings of pitching.
From the field, it was a team effort securing an overall 27 putouts, but Hollon Brock took the cake, securing a team high of eight putouts.
The Express hopes to build on their success as they take on Thunder Bay once again in Carson Park at 6:35 p.m. on Monday.
Northwoods League Stories from May 31, 2026
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