Flying Mummies Carry Three-Game Win Streak into Sunday Afternoon Home Game vs. Kalamazoo

Published on May 31, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







RICHMOND, Ind. - The Richmond Flying Mummies (4-2) return to Historic Don McBride Stadium Sunday for the first of four home games, hosting the Kalamazoo Growlers (5-2) in back-to-back contests to start off.

After securing the first win in franchise history May 26th, the Flying Mummies traveled north for four games on the road, splitting a pair with the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (12-4 loss, 9-5 win) and snagging two wins against the Kenosha Kingfish (6-5, 4-1). The most recent win saw Richmond trail 1-0 entering the seventh inning, before a go-ahead bases-clearing triple by left fielder Braeden Becker, and a lead-extending sacrifice fly by first baseman Ashton Seymore in the eighth.

Offensively, third baseman Landen Fry has been hitting at one of the best clips in the Northwoods League (NWL), batting .450 (8th) with nine hits, including four doubles (T-1st), eight RBI (6th) and seven runs scored (T-9th). Fry has recorded at least one hit in each of his five games played. Not too far behind is second baseman Jimmy Chadwell, posting a .438 batting average (T-9th in the NWL) with seven hits.

The Growlers currently hold first place in the Great Lakes East division, while the Flying Mummies sit tied for second with the Royal Oak Leprechauns.

On the mound for the Mummies making his second appearance this season is Grayson Bradberry, who pitched opening day, delivering 3 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball with three strikeouts against the Lakeshore Chinooks. Richmond's batters will face redshirt senior Alex Burden, making his summer debut for Kalamazoo. Burden wrapped his second season at Ball State University with a 2-5 record in 16 appearances, posting a 10.02 ERA. He previously pitched for the Growlers in 2025, going 1-0 in five appearances.

First pitch from McBride is scheduled for 4:05 PM EST. Fans can purchase tickets at the gate, or online via the Richmond Flying Mummies website. A livestream is also available on FloSports.







Northwoods League Stories from May 31, 2026

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