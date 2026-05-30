Flying Mummies Hold off Late Kingfish Rally for Road Victory

Published on May 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







KENOSHA, Wis. --The Richmond Flying Mummies (3-2) built an early lead and held off a late comeback attempt from the Kenosha Kingfish (2-3), earning a 6-5 victory Friday night at Simmons Field.

After three scoreless innings, Richmond broke the game open in the fourth. Landen Fry and Ashton Seymore opened the frame with singles before Jimmy Chadwell reached on a hit that was misplayed in right field, allowing the first run to score. Cal Schembra followed with an RBI single, and after a stolen base, Prince Deboskie delivered the biggest hit of the evening with a two-run triple to right field. Trenton Lombardo later added a sacrifice fly as the Flying Mummies plated five runs in the inning.

Starter Parker Bleck kept Kenosha off the board through four innings, working around several threats and finishing his outing with four scoreless frames.

The Kingfish got on the board in the fifth, but Richmond maintained control thanks to strong relief work from Nathan Bardwell and Casey Blevins. Blevins tossed two scoreless innings and retired six of the seven batters he faced.

Richmond added an important insurance run in the eighth when Seymore doubled and eventually scored to extend the lead to 6-2.

Kenosha answered with three runs in the bottom of the eighth, highlighted by a two-run double from Ethan Moore that cut the deficit to one. With the tying run in scoring position, the Flying Mummies escaped the inning and carried a 6-5 lead into the ninth.

Jacob Bardwell closed the door from there, striking out two and working around a two-out walk to earn the save.

Deboskie's two-run triple highlighted Richmond's offense, while Fry, Seymore, and Chadwell each contributed key hits during the decisive fourth-inning rally. The Flying Mummies finished with nine hits and played error-free defense in the victory.

The Flying Mummies conclude their road trip Saturday night when they return to conclude the series against the Kingfish. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35PM.







Northwoods League Stories from May 29, 2026

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