Rox Win, 13-2, in Home Opener
Published on May 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
St. Cloud Rox News Release
ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (4-1) defeated the Bismarck Larks (2-3) 13-2 in the first game at Joe Faber Field this season with constant offense and lockdown pitching. The Rox remain tied for the top spot in the Great Plains West.
The first four innings proved to be a true pitchers' duel as Rox starter Brock Toney (Grand Canyon University) held Bismarck without a hit in his time on the mound.
With the score at 0-0, the Rox found the scoreboard five times in the fifth inning to take a 5-0 lead thanks to four RBI singles in five at-bats. Carter Jorissen (Cal State Bakersfield) had the fourth and recorded his second hit of the day after a double in the second inning.
The offense would pick up again in the seventh inning, scoring another four runs, capped off by an RBI single by Cal Schmelzle (Augustana University) to extend the advantage again at 8-1.
In the eighth inning, the bats repeated by scoring four runs, and the heart of the lineup proved pivotal. In both the seventh and eighth innings, four of the five batters between three and seven in the lineup reached base.
In the bottom of the eighth inning, Schmelzle recorded the second hit of his Rox debut, a bases-clearing double.
The Rox would take the home opener 13-2 over Bismarck, holding the Larks to just two hits in the contest.
The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Cal Schmelzle.
The Rox play the Larks once again at Joe Faber Field on Saturday, May 30, at 6:05 PM. There will be a Piggy Bank Giveaway & Quarter Drop presented by Sentry Bank. 1st 300 Kids Receive a Piggy Bank and Have an Opportunity to Pick Up $1,000 in Quarters on the Field After the Game.
The Rox, in partnership with Newport Healthcare, are auctioning off their special game-worn jerseys that promote Mental Health Awareness. The players will wear them on Wednesday, June 3, with 100% of all Net proceeds benefiting Ellison Center in support of Mental Health. The jersey auction will conclude at 9 PM (CST) on June 3.
Images from this story
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St. Cloud Rox' Isaiah Salas in action
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