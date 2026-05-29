Minyard Spins Five Scoreless Frame, Leading Larks to 12-0 Shutout

Published on May 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release









Bismarck Larks pitcher AJ Minyard

(Bismarck Larks) Bismarck Larks pitcher AJ Minyard(Bismarck Larks)

(Bismarck, ND) - AJ Minyard put together 5.0 scoreless frames helping the Bismarck Larks (2-2) shut out the Mankato MoonDogs (3-1) on Thursday, 12-0 at Dakota Community Bank and Trust Field.

Bismarck scored first in the bottom of the second, facing Mankato starter Luke Ballantyne. Jordan Carter walked and swiped second, advancing to third on a bag throw. Logan Aguilar followed with a double, scoring Carter and giving the Larks a 1-0 lead.

The Larks plated another run in the bottom of the third, still facing Ballantyne. Joey Canzoni walked and Connor Guy singled, moving runners to the corners. Ricardo Aponte grounded out to third, plating Canzoni from third and extending the lead, 2-0.

Both pitching staffs held the lead till the bottom half of the seventh when Bismarck's offense exploded for 10 runs. The big frame saw 14 batters come to the plate, with all nine batters reaching base at least once. The monster frame was highlighted by a bases clearing three RBI double by Joey Canzoni and an RBI triple from Aponte propelling the game out of reach 12-0.

Seth Dreeszen closed out the ninth frame for the Larks, securing the shutout victory, 12-0.

Minyard (1-0) earned the victory after spinning 5.0 shut out frames, allowing four hits, two free passes, and striking out six. Ballantyne (0-1) picks up the loss after hurling 5.0 innings, surrendering two earned runs on two hits, walking four, and sitting down six.

The Larks hit the road Friday to kick off a two game road trip to Minnesota to take on St. Cloud. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 CDT at Joe Faber Field.

Tickets to the next home stand are available at larkstickets.com.

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Northwoods League Stories from May 29, 2026

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