Rivets Pitching Staff Shines in Series Split

Published on May 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







TRAVERSE CITY, MI. - After the Rockford Rivets (2-2) pitching staff struggled in their last two outings, they gained redemption in Traverse City, as Keith Eusebio (Paradise Valley CC) saw a successful first start for the Rivets.

A pitching duel fired off in the second game of the series against the Pit Spitters (2-2), with the Rivets earning a 4-3 victory to gain the split.

Eusebio, sporting bright yellow cleats, dominated on the mound with no hits allowed until the bottom of the fourth. The two-way player retired his first 11 batters, with those who did reach being shortly put out. He had four strikeouts and consistently forced easy outs at first on ground balls, causing batters to roll over on their swing.

Eusebio allowed his first batter to reach via a hit in the bottom of the fourth, walked the next, and hit the following by a pitch. But Eusebio got out of the inning, stranding all three players on a 4-3 ground out.

Rivets manager Bob Koopmann mentioned pregame that he was excited to see Eusebio pitch, his anticipation surely warranted. Eusebio delivered five innings pitched, allowing two runs, both unearned on a balk and a fielder's choice.

The duel waned back and forth, though, as Pit Spitters southpaw Kyle Timko tossed 6.2 innings with over 100 pitches and seven strikeouts.

The game remained scoreless for the first four innings, with each pitcher holding his control over the game.

Timko often threw around 65 mph, confusing batters with his offspeed pitch floating into the zone. His fastball sat around 80 mph, whereas Northwoods League pitchers generally average 88-91 mph. Timko's advantage allowed him to slow down the game and cause batters to swing and miss.

But as Timko began to lose his control at the top of the seventh, the Rivets took advantage.

After the Rivets loaded the bases, the Pit Spitters pulled Timko, but to no avail. Caleb Rhodes (Olive-Harvey College) shot his second single of the night, and Joe Forbes followed with an RBI triple. The Screws were on the board. Bryk Barnard stepped up to the plate, hitting his first single as a Rivet and scored Rhodes, putting the visitors up 2-1 in the top of the seventh.

Rhodes shone all evening, with three hits, a run, and an RBI. Defensively, the first baseman recorded 15 putouts with no errors.

Fans got to not only stretch their legs in the middle of the seventh, but in the bottom of the seventh as well, as Rivets reliever Ammon Shaul (Gateway CC) and left fielder Aidan Capone (Olney Central CC) both had to change their cleats, providing a break in the action. Starter Eusebio also had to say goodbye to his yellow cleats earlier in the game, all swapping their metal cleats for molded cleats better suited for the turf.

As the inning finally continued, Shaul loaded the bases and allowed one Pit Spitter to cross home on a wild pitch.

But the surge of the Screws continued in the top of the eighth, as they loaded the bases and caused the Spitters to call on their bullpen.

9-hole Capone scored on a fielder's choice, and the following play scored Jackson Forbes (University of Arizona). Two runs gave the lead back to the Rivets.

Reliever Ben Buehring (UW-Oshkosh) took over on the mound for the Rivets in the bottom of the eighth, as he looked to record his second save on the season. His defense assisted him in the bottom of the ninth, with back-to-back diving catches by Jackson Forbes in the infield, then Coby Neville (Paradise Valley CC) in left for the first two outs of the ninth. A groundout ended the game, and Buehring shot what is looking to be his signature crossbow move into the air.

The Rivets pitching staff dominated in Traverse City and will look to carry that momentum into a six-game homestand, starting at 6:35 pm on Friday against the Waterloo Bucks.







Northwoods League Stories from May 29, 2026

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