Rivets Leave Runners Stranded on Base, in 7-2 Loss

Published on May 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford Rivets (2-3) kicked off a six-game home-stand on a warm Friday night, struggling to bring runners home against the Waterloo Bucks (3-2).

The Bucks took down the Rivets 7-2, totaling 12 hits and three walks offensively. Rockford left 13 runners stranded on base, unable to capitalize on six hits and seven walks throughout the game.

Right-handed pitcher Anthony Sorrentino (Roosevelt University) started on the mound for the first time this season for Rockford, allowing four runs on six hits with four strikeouts.

In the top of the third inning, Waterloo brought a hit-by-pitch batter all the way from first to third base after a wild pitch and a balk, finished off with an RBI groundout to strike first, 1-0.

Coby Neville (Paradise Valley CC) responded with his first home run of the season, rocketed into right field to tie things up for the Rivets. Neville is the second Rivets batter this season to earn a home run through five games thus far.

In the top of the fourth for the Bucks, a bloop single followed by a mishandling of the ball in left field took a runner to second base. A bunt and sacrifice fly in the next two at-bats were enough to give Waterloo the lead back, making it 2-1.

Sorrentino's night came to an end in the fifth inning, after walking back-to-back batters with no outs. Right-handed pitcher George Gouriotis (Edgewood College) entered the game for Rockford, where the Bucks delivered three more runs to extend the lead, 5-1.

The Rivets would load the bases in the bottom of the fifth, after two hits by pitch and a walk brought runners on with two outs. Jack Scheri (Stony Brook University) sent a deep fly ball into center field, bringing the crowd to its feet, but it stayed just inside the ballpark to prevent the game from being tied.

Neville earned his second home run of the night in the sixth, landing in the same spot as the previous shot.

"It was fun to watch in this ballpark, you know with this fence out in right field," manager Bob Koopmann said. "I think we have three homers this year; I could be wrong, but I think all of them have been out in right field."

The Rivets once again loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh inning, this time with no outs. A line-out turned into a double play, followed by a groundout that took away another bases-loaded opportunity for Rockford, struggling to find home base.

"Coming up with a hit with the runners on base, we didn't get it done tonight," Koopmann said. "You know the bases were loaded when it was a 5-2 game, and the line drive that Davis hit and they turned into a double play, that's one spot that you really can't get upset with a player getting doubled off. He was right behind the first baseman, and if anywhere else, if you're getting doubled off on the line, it's a problem, but that was just baseball."

Waterloo tacked on two more runs in the eighth, and finished off the Rivets one, two, three in the final inning, silencing the offense to earn their first away win this season.

The Rivets and the Bucks will finish off the two-game series Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets to Rivets games all season long at www.rockfordrivets.com.

By: Christopher Rodriguez







Northwoods League Stories from May 29, 2026

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