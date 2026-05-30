Woodchucks Blank Rafters for First Shutout Win of Season

Published on May 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







WAUSAU, WI - Wausau made it four wins in five to start the 2026 season with an impressive 10-0 win over Wisconsin Rapids at Athletic Park. It's the first time the Woodchucks have scored ten runs this season, and it's the first time Wausau's pitching staff has thrown a shutout this season.

Dawson Harman (South Carolina/Transfer Portal) was instrumental tonight in Wausau's success on the offensive end. The third baseman hit two home runs, and had six RBIs in his final three at bats of the night, putting together an excellent 3-5 performance at the plate. Brayden Mazzacano (Illinois) delivered tonight as well, going 1-4 with two RBIs, and making two outstanding diving catches in left field.

On the pitching side, Sam George (Minnesota State-Mankato) was smooth in his first Northwoods League start. The left-hander tossed five scoreless innings, allowing just four hits, and striking out three hitters. Logan Medsker (Montevallo) made his first appearance out of the bullpen this summer, and struck out three hitters in three shutout innings. Jase Schueller (Sacred Heart) finished the combined shutout with a strong inning of work in the ninth, where he struck out the final hitter of the game.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

All of Wausau's runs were scored in the second half of the game. In the bottom of the fifth, with the game scoreless, Wausau got its first two runners of the inning on base. They then executed a double steal, where Anthony Cole (West Georgia) raced to third base, and scored the opening run after an error from the Wisconsin Rapids catcher. Andrew Ramos (San Jacinto CC) would then reach on an infield single, and Jake Berkland would score from second base on the play, an aggressive baserunning move that put the Woodchucks up two.

Wausau would break things open in the next two innings. Dawson Harmon got the party started with his first home run of the night, a two run moonshot in the sixth, that doubled the Woodchucks' lead. Later in the inning, Brayden Mazzacano ripped a base hit up the middle, which scored two more runs.

In the seventh, Harmon unloaded again, launching a three run home run to left-center field to make it 9-0. Harmon would add a third hit and the final RBI of the night in the eighth, with a bloop single down the left field line that scored Joey McLaughlin (Arkansas State).

NOTES AND NUMBERS

Wausau's bullpen continues to be one of the strongest in the Northwoods League, allowing just three earned runs in the first five games combined.

Dawson Harmon hit more home runs in today's game than the entire Wausau team had combined in the entire season. He also tied the team lead for total RBIs with his performance.

The Woodchucks' offense has now had a multi-run inning in all four of their wins this summer.

The Woodchucks have won 22 consecutive regular season games at Athletic Park, dating back to June 28, 2025.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Woodchucks move to 4-1 and have won three straight for the first time this year. With Fond du Lac's loss tonight against Lakeshore, Wausau has sole possession of first place in the Great Lakes West, holding a one-game lead on the Dock Spiders and the Green Bay Rockers. Wausau will hope to add onto that lead in the standings when they host Wisconsin Rapids again tomorrow night at 5:05 to complete the two-game series.

Tomorrow night is the last game of the first homestand of the 2026 season! It's also Woody's Reading Club Redemption Day #1, which means students who took part in Woody's Reading Club have a chance to earn a free ticket to the game. Finally, it's Festival Foods Family Ticket Night, which means there are $12 tickets that include a brat and tap soda. Fans can always purchase tickets for Woodchucks games at Athletic Park this summer online at woodchucks.com.







Northwoods League Stories from May 29, 2026

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