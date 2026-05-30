Kingfish Rally Falls Short in Home Opener against Richmond

Published on May 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha Kingfish brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning Friday night, but their late comeback bid came up just short in a 6-5 loss to the Richmond Flying Mummies in the home opener at Simmons Field.

Kenosha trailed 5-0 after four innings and 6-2 entering the bottom of the eighth, but the Kingfish pushed across three runs in the eighth to pull within one. Richmond held on from there, handing the Kingfish a slim one-run loss in front of 2,302 fans.

Richmond broke the game open in the fourth inning, scoring five runs on five hits to take control. Landen Fry opened the inning with a single, Ashton Seymore followed with another base hit and Jimmy Chadwell drove in the first run of the night. Cal Schembra added an RBI single before Prince Deboskie delivered a two-run triple to right. Trenton Lombardo capped the inning with a sacrifice fly to make it 5-0.

Kenosha got on the board in the fifth inning after Nate O'Donnell, J.R. Nelson and Brendan Fritch all drew walks to load the bases. C.J. Deckinga reached on a fielder's choice, bringing home O'Donnell and cutting the deficit to 5-1.

The Kingfish added another run in the seventh. Nelson walked to start the inning, moved to third on a fielder's choice and scored on a sacrifice fly from Deckinga. Richmond answered with a run in the top of the eighth, using an RBI groundout from Trenton Lombardo to stretch the lead back to 6-2.

Kenosha made its biggest push in the bottom half of the eighth. Ethan Sanchez came off the bench and worked a walk, Nolan Jaworowski followed with another walk and O'Donnell moved both runners over with a sacrifice bunt. After Nelson walked to load the bases, Sanchez scored on a groundout from Fritch. Ethan Moore then delivered a two-run double to left, scoring Jaworowski and Nelson to bring the Kingfish within 6-5.

Moore finished with a double and two RBIs, while Deckinga drove in two runs and Fritch added an RBI. Jackson Brewer also doubled for Kenosha, while Cole Ide and Deckinga each added hits.

On the mound, Sam Yoder gave the Kingfish a strong effort out of the bullpen. The right-hander tossed four scoreless innings, allowing just two hits with two strikeouts. Patrick Gardner followed with 1.2 innings, while Erikas Puodziunas recorded the final out of the ninth with a strikeout.

Richmond starter Parker Bleck held Kenosha scoreless over four innings, allowing three hits and striking out five. Casey Blevins earned the win despite allowing four runs over three innings, while Jacob Bardwell struck out the side in the ninth to earn the save.

The Fish are back in action once again Saturday night at Simmons Field. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. CT, with right-hander Jake Storey from Northern Colorado expected to get the start.







Northwoods League Stories from May 29, 2026

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