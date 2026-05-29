Dock Spider Infestation at the Duck Pond

Published on May 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release









Luke Meyer at bat for the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders) Luke Meyer at bat for the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

MADISON, WI - An explosive night at the Warner Park for Dock Spiders first baseman Luke Meyer and crew as his eight RBI fueled a dominant 16-8 road win.

Fond du Lac maintains its perfect road record (3-0) and avenged its loss Wednesday night against Madison through a powerful offense and strong outings from the pitching core.

A Luke Meyer two RBI double and grand slam along with a Miles Vandenhuevel two-run shot aided the Dock Spiders scoring 10 combined unanswered runs in the opening three innings. The next two innings saw the Mallards respond, scoring seven runs in the fourth and fifth innings.

A four run sixth inning and a two run eighth inning thanks in part to multiple RBI base hits from Quincy Mazeke and Luke Meyer finalized the eight run win for Fond du Lac.

Luke Meyer went 4-for-5 while knocking eight RBI with a pair of doubles and a grand slam. Also aiding in the scoring effort was designated hitter Jaden Rose, center fielder Miles Vandenhuevel and left fielder Quincy Mazeke who each compiled two RBI.

The pitching rotation combined for 13 strikeouts and had six scoreless innings while holding the Mallards to only five hits. Dock Spiders starter Gradin Taschner went three-and-two-thirds innings with six strikeouts. Luke Ulrich earned his second win for the Dock Spiders while punching out five batters in five innings.

Friday night Fond du Lac takes on yet another Great Lakes West rival in the Lakeshore Chinooks at Kapco Park at 6:35 p.m. CT.

The next Dock Spiders home game is Sunday afternoon against the Lakeshore Chinooks at 1:05 p.m. Fans who make it to Herr-Baker Field early will receive a reversible bucket hat presented by Horicon Bank. So make sure to be one of the first 500 fans in that afternoon

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

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Northwoods League Stories from May 29, 2026

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