Big Sticks Threaten Comeback, Fall Short in Finale against St. Cloud

Published on May 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Badlands Big Sticks News Release







DICKINSON, ND - The Badlands Big Sticks (1-3) looked threatening in the final frame, loading the bases with 1 out trailing by 3, but the St. Cloud Rox (3-1) were able to hold off the attack and sweep the series with a 6-3 win.

The Big Sticks once again got off to a hot start, capitalizing off of a few key errors to score 3 runs in the 2nd inning.

With 2 outs in the inning, Nathan Nance Jr. (NW FL State JC) reached on a fielding error by Jackson Akin, which the Big Sticks exploited, scoring 2 runs on an RBI single by Braylon Mitchell (Dayton) that was amplified by another fielding error by Cole Decker, and scoring another run on an RBI walk by Cooper Rasmussen (FIU).

However, St. Cloud countered in the following three innings. In the 3rd, Jackson Akin made up for his error with an RBI single to score the first run of the game for the Rox.

In the top of the 4th, Tyler Holland scored on a throwing error by Kevin Olsson (Dickinson State), and Justin Lang doubled later in the inning to score a second run and tie the game at 3-3.

Then, in the 5th, the Rox scored on a miscommunicated stolen base coverage, an RBI single by Tyler Holland, and then plated their 6th and final run on a wild pitch by Brody Jacobs (Central Arizona), putting the game at 6-3 ending the 5th.

The Big Sticks threatened to come back, but left multiple men on base in the later innings of the ballgame. In the 9th, Badlands loaded the bases with 1 out in the inning, forcing the Rox to go to the bullpen. But, with one pitch, Lucas Harrington got Davis Goodwin (Cal State - Bakersfield) to ground into a double play to end the game.

The Big Sticks were awarded 13 walks by the St. Cloud pitching staff, but left 13 men on base, which proved to be the difference in a game controlled by mental and physical errors by both sides.

The Big Sticks have the next two days off before welcoming the Duluth Huskies into town for a two-game tie starting this Sunday. First pitch of the series opener is scheduled for 5:35 MST.







Northwoods League Stories from May 29, 2026

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