Big Sticks Can't Contain Rox Bats, Fall in Home Opener
Published on May 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Badlands Big Sticks News Release
DICKINSON, ND - The Badlands Big Sticks (1-2) took the lead early on in the home opener, but could not contain the St. Cloud Rox (2-1) offense, eventually losing the lead in the 9th inning and dropping the contest 8-5.
Badlands got off to a hot start, scoring the first run of the game in the 1st inning when Chayton Fischer (UTRGV) singled to drive in Cooper Rasmussen (Cal State - Bakersfield). The Big Sticks then tallied two more runs in the 2nd, scoring one on a sacrifice bunt by Chris Fox (New Orleans) and the other when Nathan Nance Jr. (NW FL State JC) singled into left field.
Ismael Quintero (Cal State - LA) had a solid start for the Big Sticks, going 5 innings and giving up seven hits and two runs, both of which coming in the 4th inning when Jackson Akin hit a solo home run to center and Nolan Geislinger singled to bring home the other.
The Rox tied the game in the top of the 6th at 3-3 when Geislinger hit a triple into center field with two outs. Badlands countered in the bottom of the 6th by scoring on a wild pitch and an RBI groundout by Rasmussen, putting the scoreline at 5-3 at the end of the 6th inning.
St. Cloud kept clawing back, scoring one run in the 7th inning when Cole Decker hit a solo home run to right field. The Rox tied the game in the 8th inning when Justin Lang singled to right field and brought across one run.
Entering the 9th inning tied at 5-5, St. Cloud loaded the bases with no outs. After Carson Bantz (Lake Land) got the next two batters out, Geislinger came up and knocked a single into right field, scoring two runs. The Rox tacked on one more when Akin scored during the next at-bat.
The Big Sticks went down in order in the bottom of the ninth, ending the game 8-5. This marks the first time Badlands have failed to win 3 of their first 4 games in a season since joining the Northwoods League in 2024.
The Big Sticks will play one more game to end the series against the Rox before two off days. First pitch of the series finale is set for Thursday night at 6:35 MST.
Northwoods League Stories from May 28, 2026
- Wausau Spoils Home Opener in Green Bay - Green Bay Rockers
- Chinooks Drop Extra-Inning Thriller to Kalamazoo - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rox Rally to Defeat Badlands 8-5 - St. Cloud Rox
- Big Sticks Can't Contain Rox Bats, Fall in Home Opener - Badlands Big Sticks
- Loggers Stay Hot, Roll to 19-0 Shutout Victory - La Crosse Loggers
- MoonDogs Continue Win Streak with First Road Game of the Season - Mankato MoonDogs
- Rivets Overwhelmed in Late Innings Meltdown - Rockford Rivets
- Mallards Erase Early Deficit, Take Down Fond du Lac Dock Spiders - Madison Mallards
- Dock Spiders Drop Home Opener to the Mallards - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
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