Chinooks Drop Extra-Inning Thriller to Kalamazoo

Published on May 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







In their first extra-innings game of the season, the Lakeshore Chinooks were not able to pull out the win, losing 9-8 to the Kalamazoo Growlers on May 27.

Kalamazoo was the first team to score, where in the second inning, an error committed by the Chinooks gave Kalamazoo a 1-0 lead. The error was one of six errors committed by the Chinooks in Wednesday's game.

In the top of the fourth inning, a solo-home run from Nathan Hanel tied the score 1-1. Hanel's home run represents the Chinooks third on the young season.

Some clutch two-out hitting in the bottom of the sixth inning from Kalamazoo helped them reclaim the lead 2-1. Wasting little time, in the top of the seventh inning the Chinooks tied the score as Bubba Heidler got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

In the bottom half of the inning, Kalamazoo's first three batters reached safely. Kalamazoo reclaimed the lead off a Carson Hintz RBI single. A Case Sullvian sacrifice fly in the same inning extended Kalamazoo's lead to 4-2.

Just like the seventh inning when they tied the score, the Chinooks rallied in the eighth inning to score two runs on three hits, evening the score 4-4.

The score would stay the same after nine innings, as Zander Bretza struck out the side in 12 pitches in the bottom of the ninth inning to send the game into extra innings.

After two Chinooks batters were hit by a pitch, a Dylan Harer RBI fielder's choice off Kalamazoo's RJ Anglin gave the Chinooks their first lead of the day 5-4.

A two-out RBI single from Grant Sonke and a wild pitch that scored Logan Schill extended the Chinooks lead to 7-4. Needing a response to keep the game alive, Kalamazoo's Joshua Algarin brought the score within two when a Chinooks' error after his infield single scored a run.

With zero outs and runners on the corners, a 6-3 double play brought in Kalamazoo's second run of the inning and shortened the Chinooks lead to one.

Later in the inning, a single and hit by pitch put runners on first and second base with two outs. On a 1-0 pitch, Connor Walsh hit a single to right field scoring the tying run. Trying to go for the win, Hutson Chance rounded third base and was thrown out by Chinook Logan Schill.

In the top of the 11th inning, a Dylan Harer sacrifice fly gave the Chinooks their second lead of extra innings at 8-7. Harer was one of seven Chinooks to collect an RBI.

The Chinooks were not able to add on more runs in the inning, opening the door for Kalamazoo in the bottom half of the inning with an automatic runner starting on second base.

Despite leaving 15 runners on base throughout the game, Kalamazoo took advantage of the opportunity, and won the game off a wild pickoff attempt by Chinook Zach Gibbs. Despite the loss, the Chinooks' nine hits are a season-high through three games.

Now 1-2 on the season, the Chinooks will stay in Kalamazoo to finish their two-game set against the Growlers tomorrow, May 28 at 5:35 pm CDT.







Northwoods League Stories from May 28, 2026

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