Wausau Spoils Home Opener in Green Bay

Published on May 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers fell to the Woodchucks in their home opener of the 2026 season after Rockers starter, Alex LePage, hit his pitch limit in the first inning. LePage started his outing by giving up a single and a walk, both of which came around to score in the first.

Caden Strailey was first out of the pen for the Rockers as LePage hit his 35 pitch limit in the first inning. Strailey surrendered two runs on two hits from Gavin Obremski and Caleb Karll before retiring the next three Woodchucks in order. Strailey settled in and gave Green Bay a solid outing. He finished just shy of six innings pitched with two earned runs allowed and five punchouts.

Wausau's aggression on the bases helped ignite the offense early. Joey McLaughlin stole home twice via the double steal both in the first and seventh innings. McLaughlin also showcased his speed with a bunt single, his second in as many games. A total of seven swiped bags, four of which came from McLaughlin, helped the Woodchucks extend their lead throughout the evening. Dom Bello had his first start behind the dish as Green Bay elected to try out three different catchers in the first three games of the season.

Carter White got the start for Corey Thompson and the Woodchucks. He tossed 4.2 perfect innings before Dom Bello broke it up with a base knock to right center. That single was just one of four for Green Bay in the contest with Mike Dee's infield hit and Bryson Webb's two-hit day. Webb has continued to produce well for the Rockers out of the nine spot. He also tracked down and made a leaping grab on a deep fly ball off the bat of Caleb Danzeisen in the seventh inning to rob an extra base hit.

The lone run for Green Bay came in the eighth inning. The Rockers loaded the bases and then scored on a sacrifice fly from Seungman Shin to plate Zach Novakowski. The offense was quiet overall as the Wausau pitching staff tallied nine strikeouts and just one walk.

The Rockers will head to Wausau tomorrow for game two of the home and home series. Alex Heintz will have the ball as Green Bay looks to avoid the sweep in the early goings of the 2026 season.

The Rockers will be celebrating their 20th anniversary on Friday May 29th at Capital Credit Union Park. The celebration will feature a blast from the past as Green Bay honors their former names dating back to the 2007 Northwoods League season. The Bullfrogs, Booyah and Rockers will all be featured on the specialty uniforms. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from May 28, 2026

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