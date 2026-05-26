Crask-Weeks on the Mound as Green Bay Looks to Sweep

Published on May 26, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - After a thrilling 5-4 victory last night, Green Bay looks to start the 2026 season 2-0 just like they did last year. Caden Crask-Weeks, who pitched for the Rockers in the 2025 season, is set to start.

Crask-Weeks posted a 1-0 record with a 4.50 ERA in six games. His best outing of the year came versus the Lakeshore Chinooks on June 16. He went five scoreless innings and surrendered only two hits. The offense helped out as well, giving the Rockers a 9-0 win over the fish. In that start, Crask-Weeks didn't have any punchouts, showcasing his ability to induce soft contact and ground balls.

Wisconsin Rapids will need to be patient at the dish as they were yesterday. The Rafters drew 10 walks courtesy of the Rockers pitching staff. With Crask-Weeks' offspeed arsenal that he pinpoints below the strikezone, their best chance at generating offense is via the base on balls. Barrelling up the changeups from Crask-Weeks is no easy task.

The Rafters will start Cade Queen, the freshman out of Montana State University Billings. The two-way player had a 4.41 ERA in 11 appearances. He will make his Northwoods League debut tonight at Historic Witter Field.

Green Bay's approach will look different as they will want to attack early against Queen. With a 1.94 walk percentage, Queen showcases control and command of the strike zone. The Rockers saw 12 walks yesterday, but they shouldn't expect as many free passes tonight.

Eli Selga will be the player to watch for Green Bay in tonight's contest. He had seven home runs in 2025, all of which came off of right handed pitchers. With a righty on the mound who likes to fill up the zone, Selga could be a big part of a potential sweep for Green Bay.

Opening Day at Capital Credit Union Park is Wednesday, May 27 th as the Rockers host the Wausau Woodchucks at 6:35. Gates open at 5:30 with a pre-game concert featuring Amy Jo & The Glow Down and the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a 2025 Rockers Northwoods League Championship blanket. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







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