Loggers Stay Hot, Roll to 19-0 Shutout Victory

Published on May 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse Loggers News Release







La Crosse, Wisc. - The La Crosse Loggers remain undefeated as they shutout the Thunder Bay Border Cats in front of a crowd of 2,140 fans.

Both teams started the game with scoreless innings on the sunny day at Copeland. The Lumbermen opened scoring in the bottom of the second in part due to new Logger Jayden Garrison (University of San Francisco) and his RBI single. It was only up from there for the Loggers, putting up 2 runs in the 3rd and batting around in the 4th, adding 6 more runs. A homer from Eli Small (Florida Atlantic) scored 2 more in the 5th before the bats slowed down with scoreless frames in innings 6 and 7. The break did not last long, as the Logs batted around again, scoring 5 runs in the bottom of the 7th. 2 more scores in the 8th capped of the stunning performance, pushing the lead to 19 where it would stay for the rest of the game.

Several Loggers shined, starting with the starter, AJ Curtis (UW-La Crosse), who tossed 6 shutout innings, striking out 5 in his North Woods League debut, collecting the win. Jayden Garrison (University of San Francisco) made his prescence known in the Woods, tallying 4 hits, 3 RBIs, and a pair of walks. A familiar face in Eli Small (Florida Atlantic) joined in on the fun, hitting his first and the Loggers second home run of the year. Small would finish with 2 hits and 3 RBIs.

The Loggers would reach base by way of the walk 17 times tonight, breaking the team record (16) previously done on 8/9/2018. Other impressive stats from the night are 4 Loggers having multi-hit games, and every batter both reaching base safely and scoring at least once.

The team looks to keep the hot streak alive as they rematch against the Thunder Cats tomorrow night in a 6:35 matchup. Gates open at 5:30 and expected starter Sahil Patel (Ohio State) is set to make his debut.







Northwoods League Stories from May 28, 2026

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