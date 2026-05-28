Buckles Blasts Two Home Runs, Lifting MoonDogs over Larks, 15-7

Published on May 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







Bismarck, ND - Charlie Buckles launched two home runs and collected three RBI's helping lead the Mankato Moondogs (3-0) to a 15-7 win over the Bismarck Larks (1-2). on Wednesday at Dakota Community Bank and Trust Field.

Bismarck struck first in the bottom of the first, facing MoonDogs starter Noah Remon. Connor Guy reached first on a fielding error from third baseman Will Husemann, Ricardo Aponte walked, and Jackson Crider singled, loading the bases. Jordan Carter roped a single, scoring Guy and Noah Caceres grounded out, plating one more run, and giving the Larks an early 2-0 lead.

Mankato responded in the top of the second against Larks starter Luke Walter. Charlie Buckles launched a solo home run to left field, cutting the Bismarck lead in half 2-1.

The Larks got the run back in the bottom of the third facing John Henry Kohorst out of the Mankato bullpen. Aponte slammed a solo shot to left, making it a 3-1 ballgame.

In the top of the fourth Mankato's offense roared to life. Danny Rollins walked, and Buckles nuked his second home run of the game, tying the contest at three. Eric Berg reached on a hit by pitch, Husemann singled and Danny Gavin walked to load the bases. Justin Rompre roped a bases clearing double to the gap, propelling the Moondogs in front 6-3.

The Larks fought back in the bottom half of the 4th still facing Kohorst. Canzoni was hit by a pitch and Guy walked, placing runners at first and second. Aponte drilled a triple, scoring the pair of baserunners and Crider socked a double, knotting the game at six.

Mankato struck in the top of the fifth for another crooked number, this time facing Jakeb Koop. Buckles walked, and Berg and Husemann were hit by pitches loading the bases. Cooper Nelson and Danny Gavin singled, plating three runs, giving the Moondogs a 9-6 lead.

Bismarck cut back into the lead in the bottom of the sixth against Moondogs reliever Cayden Hansen. Aponte walked, and Crider single, placing runners at first and second. Caceres delivered an RBI single, making it just a two run Mankato lead.

From there the Moondog offenses scored six unanswered runs in the final three frames and David Essien slammed the door in the bottom of the ninth finalizing the Moondogs victory 15-7.

Kohorts (1-0) earned the victory after spinning 3.0 strong innings on the hill, surrendering five hits, four earned runs, walking two, and fanning four. Peronace (0-1) receives the loss after surrendering one run on five hits, walking one, and striking out five in 3.0 innings of action.

The Larks return home Thursday to wrap up a two game series with the Mankato Moondogs, first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 CDT at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.







Northwoods League Stories from May 28, 2026

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