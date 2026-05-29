Lakeshore Chinooks Game Preview Versus Kalamazoo Growlers 5/28
Published on May 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Lakeshore Chinooks News Release
The Lakeshore Chinooks face the Kalamazoo Growlers for the second and final game of their two-game set tonight at 5:35 pm CDT. Last night, Kalamazoo took the first game of the set, winning 9-8 in 11 innings.
The only addition to the Chinooks starting lineup for today's contest is Grant Sonke, who appeared in yesterday's game as a pinch hitter and recorded a hit in two at bats.
For defensive changes, Kayden Berenz, who was last night's catcher for the Chinooks will start the game at third base and bat fourth.
Other defensive changes for tonight's game includes Logan Schill in left field, who started in right field in last night's game, and Nathan Hanel who will be the catcher after being last night's DH.
On the mound, Carter Kutz will make his first start of the summer after starting the first three games at third base. Kutz will also DH and bat second.
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