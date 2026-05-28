Rockers Head to Athletic Park to Face off against the Woodchucks
Published on May 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Green Bay Rockers News Release
Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Green Bay will try to avoid the sweep after dropping the home opener 9-1 against the Woodchucks last night. Alex Heintz will have the ball for the Rockers as Josh Merrill turns to the right-hander.
Heintz attended Erskine University in the spring. He only had a handful of appearances for the Aces where he struck out 10. He will be transferring to UNC-Charlotte next year. Heintz will have his work cut out for him tonight as the Wausau bats exploded for 11 hits yesterday.
Joey McLaughlin was instrumental for the Woodchucks in their victory as his baserunning allowed Wausau to strike early. Caden Mitchell is behind the dish tonight for Green Bay. The Oklahoma commit threw out a baserunner in Monday's game versus Wisconsin Rapids. If McLaughlin can get aboard against Heintz, it will be quite the matchup between his legs and Mitchell's arm.
Sam George will toe the rubber for Wausau. He spent the past three seasons at Minnesota State University where he posted a 3.80 ERA. in the spring. He's had an ERA below four every season of his collegiate career. He will face off against the Rockers bats that went cold against the Woodchucks yesterday.
Green Bay's offense will try to replicate their series in Wisconsin Rapids where they drew 12 walks on Monday and tallied 17 hits on Tuesday. With a righty on the mound, they have a better chance to do so. Parker Martin returns to the lineup for Green Bay after a successful 2025 summer in the Northwoods League. He will dig in first as he bats leadoff for the Rockers today.
The Rockers will be celebrating their 20th anniversary on Friday May 29th at Capital Credit Union Park. The celebration will feature a blast from the past as Green Bay honors their former names dating back to the 2007 Northwoods League season. The Bullfrogs, Booyah and Rockers will all be featured on the specialty uniforms. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.
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