Honkers Fall to Express in Season Opener

Published on May 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Honkers dropped their 2026 season opener to the Eau Claire Express by a final score of 9-3 Wednesday night at Mayo Field. Free passes and a slow offensive start proved costly for Rochester throughout the evening.

Field Manager Jason Jácome handed the ball to veteran right-hander Jaylen Cream out of Cameron University for Opening Night. Cream battled through early trouble but struggled to settle into a rhythm on the mound.

After walking three consecutive batters in the first inning, Cream escaped further damage by striking out Anthony Martinez. However, Martinez responded later in the second inning with a two-run home run to left field after Eau Claire had already plated a run in the first on an RBI single, giving the Express an early 3-0 advantage. After adding another run following the 2 run homer in the 3rd and 1 run in the 4th, Eau Claire would jump out to a commanding 5-0 lead.

Eau Claire controlled the game behind a strong outing from starting pitcher Bryce Ehr. The UW-Stevens Point senior delivered an efficient performance, tossing 5.0 innings while striking out eight Honkers batters.

Ehr spoke after the game about what was working for him on the mound.

"The fastball was located, and then I dropped a few off-speed pitches in there when I needed to," Ehr said.

The Honkers offense was held quiet until Jackson Gluek stepped to the plate in the fifth inning. Gluek launched Rochester's first home run of the season deep over the right-field wall to put the Honkers on the board.

That would be the lone offensive highlight for Rochester. Cooper Kruk accounted for two of the Honkers' three hits on the night, but a four-run eighth inning by Eau Claire put the game out of reach.

The Honkers will look to even the opening series against the Express Tonight at 6:35 p.m. at Mayo Field.







Northwoods League Stories from May 28, 2026

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