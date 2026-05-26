Chinooks Take Season Opener on the Road

Published on May 26, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







For the first time since 2024, the Lakeshore Chinooks have opened the Northwoods League Season with a win.

On Monday, May 25, the Chinooks took on the Richmond Flying Mummies in what was Richmond's inaugural game. The starting pitching for the Chinooks was Jackson Kobylarczyk, who was in rhythm through 2 Ã¢..." innings.

Needing just one more out to get out of the third inning, Kobylarczyk surrendered a two-run triple off the bat of Ashton Seymour. Another run followed, giving Richmond a 3-0 lead early.

Needing a response to Richmond's three-run third inning, Carter Kutz scored the first runs of the 2026 season for the Chinooks with a solo home run with two outs in the fifth inning.

The Chinooks extended the inning with walks from Dylan Harer and Nathan Hanel, to set up Andres Cruz with RBI opportunities. Cruz did not disappoint, as he left the yard with a three-run home run to right field to give the Chinooks their first lead of the game 4-3.

The Chinooks lead didn't last long, as a wild pitch scored Richmond's fourth run of the game to tie the score 4-4.

Still tied heading into the top of the 7th inning, a one out double from Kutz put a runner in scoring position. After a flyout and a walk, Cruz came up yet again with a runner in scoring position.

To continue his big day, Cruz hit a two-run double to right field to take back the lead 6-4. The clutch hit from Cruz was enough to help secure the Chinooks a 6-4 Northwoods League opening day victory.

The save went to Zander Bretza, as he was able to record the final out of the game with runners on first and third. On offense, the Chinooks had five extra-base hits, with three Chinooks collecting multi hit games.

The Chinooks will look to remain in the win column, as they stay in Richmond to face the Flying Mummies tomorrow, May 26 at 6:35 pm.







Northwoods League Stories from May 26, 2026

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