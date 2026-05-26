Stingers Drop Season Opener in Mankato

Published on May 26, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







WILLMAR, MN - The Willmar Stingers (0-1) fell in their season opener Monday night as the Mankato MoonDogs (1-0) struck early and continued to expand their lead in a 16-0 final. The defeat marks the Stingers' first opening day loss since 2022.

Mankato jumped ahead early with a four-run first inning, taking advantage of a balk by Logan Freche and two errors. James Rule replaced Freche in the second. In his start, Freche allowed three earned runs on two hits with one walk and one strikeout.

The MoonDogs stacked on two more runs in the second during a rally that included an RBI single from Liam Ebbs. Rule held the hosts scoreless the next inning before they extended their lead in the fourth on a three-run home run to left field by Camden Bates, making the score 9-0.

Mankato added one run each in the fifth and sixth innings before putting another crooked number on the board in the bottom of the seventh on a one-run single by Eric Berg and a Carson Schmidt double that scored two.

MoonDogs starter Sam Stockman held the Stingers at bay in his first outing, allowing six hits and three walks but keeping Willmar scoreless. He stranded 10 runners on base and recorded five punchouts over six innings.

Ebbs capped the scoring with a two-run shot beyond the right field fence in the bottom of the eighth, giving him three hits and five RBI on the day. Ryan Dilger, Nick Johnson and Wade Thewes finished off the season-opening shutout of the Stingers, each recording one scoreless inning in relief.

Willmar will look to split the two-game series and record its first win of the season Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at ISG Field in Mankato.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from May 26, 2026

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