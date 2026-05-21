Willmar Stingers to Host "Miles 4 Mental Health Night" Kids Fun Run at Bill Taunton Stadium

Published on May 21, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







WILLMAR, MN - The Willmar Stingers are excited to partner with Miles 4 Mentors, Kandiyohi County Health & Human Services, Kandi Dental Center and Bernick's for the "Miles 4 Mental Health Night" Kids Fun Run on Saturday, May 30th at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Gates for the event will open at 6:00 p.m., with the Kids Fun Run beginning at 6:30 p.m. The Stingers game will follow at 7:00 p.m.

The event is designed to bring families together for an evening focused on fun, community, and mental health awareness. Activities throughout the night will include the Kids "Miles 4 Mental Health" Fun Run, community mental health resources with local vendors and family-friendly activities & giveaways.

Mental health resource booths will also be available in the picnic area from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., giving families and community members the opportunity to connect with local organizations, learn good mental health practices, and win great prizes while supplies last.

Participants must register online at miles4mentors.org. Each child registered for the event will receive free admission to the Stingers game with a purchase of a ticket.

"We are really excited to have both of these events back this year," said Chris Woods, Vice President. "This is a great way for kids to not only learn good mental health habits while also giving an opportunity to stay physically active outside."

The "Miles 4 Mental Health Night" event is a community mental health initiative brought to you by Miles 4 Mentors and Kandiyohi County Health & Human Services.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







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