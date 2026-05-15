Willmar Stingers Are Going Cashless at Bill Taunton Stadium

Published on May 15, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers announced today that Bill Taunton Stadium will transition to a fully cashless operation for the 2026 season, creating a faster and more convenient fan experience at all hospitality areas, the Rambow Gift Shop, and ticketing areas.

Beginning Opening Day, all purchases inside Bill Taunton Stadium will require payment by credit card, debit card, or mobile payment options such as Apple Pay and Google Pay. Cash will no longer be accepted at stadium points of sale.

To assist fans who may still bring cash to the ballpark, a reverse ATM will be available inside the Rambow Gift Shop. Fans can convert cash into a gift card that can be used throughout the stadium during Stingers games and events.

Fans attending games are encouraged to plan ahead by bringing a card or mobile payment option for all stadium purchases.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from May 15, 2026

Willmar Stingers Are Going Cashless at Bill Taunton Stadium - Willmar Stingers

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