MoonDogs Add Experience, Power, and Pitching to 2026 Roster

Published on May 15, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







MANKATO, MINN. - The Mankato Moondogs are bringing back a familiar face to the mound while adding two more talented players to the 2026 roster with the additions of pitcher Luke Ballantyne, pitcher Mathew Azordegan, and outfielder Liam Ebbs.

Ballantyne returns for his second summer in Mankato, bringing experience and talent to the Moondogs' pitching staff. The sophomore right-hander at Biola University made 14 starts during the 2025 season, with a 6-1 record, and 63 strikeouts in 64.1 innings pitched. He also threw one complete game while holding the opposing team to a .258 batting average. He also earned Academic All-PacWest honors. Across his collegiate career, Ballantyne has totaled 11 wins and 131 strikeouts. The Chino, California native is a graduate of Ontario Christian High School and will look to make another impact on the mound for the Moondogs this summer.

Azordegan joins Mankato after a strong junior year at Trinity University. The Madison, Mississippi native owns 28 strikeouts during the 2026 season while finishing with a 5.14 ERA. A graduate of St. Andrew's Episcopal School, Azordegan adds depth and experience to the Moondogs pitching rotation heading into the summer season.

Ebbs, a sophomore outfielder from Lafayette College, brings both offensive and defensive consistency to the Moondogs lineup. In 2025, the Atlanta, Georgia native appeared in 33 games with 29 starts for the Leopards, recording 20 hits, seven RBIs, and two home runs. Ebbs has continued to elevate his game in 2026, posting a .318 batting average while maintaining a stellar .987 career fielding percentage with 358 career putouts.

Ballantyne, Azordegan, Ebbs, and the rest of the MoonDogs are set to take the field for the 2026 season on Monday, May 25, when they host the Willmar Stingers at 6:35 p.m. at ISG Field in Mankato. Season tickets, group outings, flex plans, and Opening Day ticket packages are on sale now with ticket information available at www.mankatomoondogs.com or by calling the MoonDogs ticket office at (507) 625-7047. The MoonDogs office is also open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., 1221 Caledonia St., Mankato, MN.







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