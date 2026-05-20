MoonDogs Add More Talent to 2026 Roster

Published on May 20, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







MANKATO, MINN. - The Mankato MoonDogs are continuing to round out their 2026 roster with three more additions in infielder Tanner Kern, pitcher John Henry Kohorst, and outfielder Noah Libed. The group brings pitching depth and athletic versatility heading into the summer.

Kern joins the MoonDogs after spending time at Sacramento State before continuing his career at the University of San Diego. The redshirt freshman from San Jose showed his potential in high school at Archbishop Mitty High School, where he hit .338 and helped lead his team to a section title. He's a disciplined hitter who gets on base often and also has some power.

Kohorst, a freshman lefty at the University of Iowa, will fit right in with the MoonDogs as the Apple Valley native starred at Cretin-Derham Hall High School, helping lead his team to a state championship while putting together a dominant senior year on the mound. He also showed he can handle the bat, hitting over .400 as a senior, but it's his competitiveness on the mound that stands out most.

Libed comes to Mankato after a productive start to his college career at Grossmont College. The Chula Vista outfielder has been a steady presence in the lineup, hitting over .320, producing runs, and has speed on the bases. A left-handed hitter, he's the kind of player who can spark an offense in a lot of different ways and doesn't need much space to make an impact.

Kern, Kohorst, and Libed, and the rest of the MoonDogs are set to take the field for the 2026 season on Monday, May 25, when they host the Willmar Stingers at 6:35 p.m. at ISG Field in Mankato. Season tickets, group outings, flex plans, and Opening Day ticket packages are on sale now with ticket information available at www.mankatomoondogs.com or by calling the MoonDogs ticket office at (507) 625-7047. The MoonDogs office is also open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., 1221 Caledonia St., Mankato, MN.







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