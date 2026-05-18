MoonDogs Land Trio of College Standouts Ahead of 2026 Season

Published on May 18, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







MANKATO, MINN. - The Mankato MoonDogs are adding even more talent to their 2026 roster with the additions of pitchers David Essien and John Iacono, along with infielder Will Husemann. The trio brings a strong mix of strikeout ability, experience, and versatility to Mankato for the upcoming summer.

Essien, a sophomore right-hander from Hoffman Estates, is coming off a breakout season at Harper College. The 6-foot-3 pitcher struck out 47 batters in 30 innings during the 2026 season while improving his ERA from the year before. A former standout at Fremd High School, Essien showed the ability to overpower hitters and took a major step forward in his sophomore campaign.

Husemann heads to Mankato after putting together a solid collegiate career at Concordia University, St. Paul. The junior infielder from Eagan has appeared in more than 100 games for the Golden Bears and brings plenty of experience to the MoonDogs infield. During the 2025 season, Husemann earned NSIC Spring All-Academic honors while starting every game and hitting six home runs. He followed that up with another productive season in 2026, showing his versatility at the plate and on the bases with 10 stolen bags.

Iacono, a sophomore pitcher at Biola University, gives the MoonDogs another competitive arm on the mound. The right-hander from Los Angeles appeared in 12 games during the 2025 season, including five starts, and struck out 27 batters in just under 25 innings. The former Palisades Charter High School standout also earned Academic All-PacWest recognition and spent part of his summer pitching for the Arroyo Seco Saints.

Essien, Husemann, and Iacono,and the rest of the MoonDogs are set to take the field for the 2026 season on Monday, May 25, when they host the Willmar Stingers at 6:35 p.m. at ISG Field in Mankato. Season tickets, group outings, flex plans, and Opening Day ticket packages are on sale now with ticket information available at www.mankatomoondogs.com or by calling the MoonDogs ticket office at (507) 625-7047. The MoonDogs office is also open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., 1221 Caledonia St., Mankato, MN.







Northwoods League Stories from May 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.