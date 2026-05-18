Battle Jacks Unveil Thunder Hogs Identity

Published on May 18, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Battle Creek Battle Jacks News Release









Southwest Michigan Thunder Hogs logo

(Battle Creek Battle Jacks) Southwest Michigan Thunder Hogs logo(Battle Creek Battle Jacks)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - The Battle Creek Battle Jacks today officially unveiled their new alternate identity for the 2026 season: the Southwest Michigan Thunder Hogs, as the organization prepares for one of the biggest opening homestands in franchise history.

The Thunder Hogs identity honors Battle Creek's rich aviation and military heritage, inspired by the legendary A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft once operated by the Battle Creek-based 110th Wing.

Known throughout the military as the "Warthog," the A -10 became a symbol of toughness, grit, resilience, and protecting those on the ground, values deeply connected to both Battle Creek and Southwest Michigan.

The name combines the aircraft's two defining identities:

"Thunder" from the A -10 Thunderbolt II

"Hogs" from the aircraft's iconic "Warthog" nickname

"This isn't borrowed history. This is Battle Creek history," said Battle Jacks owner Scott Miles.

"The A -10 flew here. The pilots trained here. The 110th Wing built its legacy here. Over time, the toughness, grit, resilience, and protect-your-own mentality represented by that aircraft became deeply connected to this community itself. The Thunder Hogs identity was built to honor Battle Creek first and extend that pride across Southwest Michigan."

The branding features a bold purple, black, steel, and gold color palette inspired by military heritage, aircraft metal, strength, resilience, and the Purple Heart.

The Southwest Michigan Thunder Hogs jerseys will be worn during every Family Day Sunday home game throughout the 2026 season at Bailey Park.

The Thunder Hogs identity also reinforces the organization's broader vision as the Home of Southwest Michigan Baseball, with Battle Creek serving as the center of that story, just as it has for generations of amateur, semipro, collegiate, and professional baseball.

The alternate identity arrives as the Battle Jacks prepare for a loaded Opening Week at MCCU Field, a week designed to showcase the organization's new direction and commitment to turning every game into an event.

Built in Battle Creek. Powered by Southwest Michigan pride.

Opening Night Takes Flight - Wednesday, May 27 The Battle Jacks return home on Wednesday, May 27 for Opening Night and the first-ever border battle against the new expansion franchise- Richmond (IN) Flying Mummies.

Opening Night will feature:

A multiple-pass flyover by the world-famous Hooligans Flight Team

A pregame performance by the Lakeview High School Band

New in- game entertainment and fan experiences as part of the team's expanded Summer Series

Gates open 6:05 pm, opening ceremonies begin at 6:35 pm with a 7:05 pm first pitch.

The Hooligans, known nationally for their precision flying and crowd-thrilling air show performances, bring a major-event atmosphere to the start of the season and connect directly to the aviation roots celebrated through the new Thunder Hogs identity.

"This is exactly the type of energy we want fans to feel when they walk into the ballpark," said Miles. "Opening Night is going to feel big. The flyover, the music, the rivalry atmosphere, we're creating moments people will remember."

Rivalry Night and Summer Concert Series Launch - Saturday, May 30 The excitement continues on Saturday, May 30, when the Battle Jacks host the Kalamazoo Growlers in the first I-94 Rivalry Cup matchup of the season.

The night will also feature the launch of the organization's new Saturday Pregame Summer Concert Series (starting at 5:30 pm), giving fans live music, upgraded food and beverage options, and a full-night entertainment experience before first pitch (7:05 pm).

"We're taking the lid off the traditional baseball schedule,"

Miles added. "This isn't just about nine innings anymore. We're building a summer destination where every game has its own energy and identity."

Tickets for Opening Week and all 2026 home games are available now at: www.battlejacksbaseball.com, calling 269-962-0735 or emailing tickets@battlejacksbaseball.com. Battle Creek Battle Jacks, Home of Southwest Michigan Baseball.

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Northwoods League Stories from May 18, 2026

Battle Jacks Unveil Thunder Hogs Identity - Battle Creek Battle Jacks

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