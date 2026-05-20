Eight Newcomers Added as Huskies Near Opening Day

Published on May 20, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







DULUTH, Minn. - With the Northwoods League season now less than a week away, the Duluth Huskies are rolling out one final group of roster additions before shifting fully into in-season coverage. The eight-player release caps off player introductions ahead of Opening Day at Wade Stadium, with more moves expected as the summer unfolds.

Anthony Andrews | RHP | Sophomore | Skyline College

Anthony Andrews, a right-handed pitcher from Skyline College, returns to the Duluth Huskies for the 2026 season after previously pitching for the club in 2024 and 2025.

Andrews made four starts for Duluth last summer, finishing the season with a 4-0 record while striking out 24 batters over 22 innings. Across his two summers with the Huskies, he has totaled 36.2 innings with a 3.44 ERA.

This spring at Skyline College, Andrews made 13 starts, finishing with a 7-3 record and a 3.15 ERA.

Jacob Boland | RHP | Sophomore | Purdue

Jacob Boland, a right-handed pitcher from Purdue University, will head to Duluth this summer as part of the 2026 Huskies roster. A sophomore, Boland has made 12 appearances for the Boilermakers this spring, striking out 19 batters across 19.1 innings.

The Fairfield High School product showed strong strikeout ability during his prep career, recording 82 strikeouts over 53.2 innings as a senior. Last summer, Boland pitched for the Greenville Yard Gnomes of the Coastal Plain League, logging 37.1 innings and putting together a scoreless 13-inning stretch during consecutive starts in late July.

Jack Haferkamp | OF | R-Freshman | UC Santa Barbara

Jack Haferkamp, an outfielder from UC Santa Barbara, will spend the summer in Duluth as part of the 2026 Huskies roster. A redshirt freshman from Carlsbad, California, Haferkamp has appeared in 13 games for the Gauchos this spring.

Haferkamp was a standout prep player at Santa Fe Christian High School, where he set the school record for career hits and earned multiple all-state and all-league honors during his high school career. He also helped lead his team to multiple Coastal League championships and brings a strong offensive background into his collegiate career.

Andrew Krupa | 1B/OF | Freshman | Olney Central College

Andrew Krupa, a first baseman and outfielder from Olney Central College, will bring his talents to Wade Stadium for the 2026 season. A freshman from Greenwood, Indiana, Krupa appeared in 47 games this spring, hitting .290 with 40 RBIs.

Krupa prepped at Center Grove High School and will bring additional versatility and run production to the Huskies lineup this summer at Wade Stadium.

Maddox Monsour | SS/OF | Freshman | Texas

Maddox Monsour, a shortstop/outfielder from the University of Texas, will join the Duluth Huskies for the 2026 season. A freshman from Carrollton, Georgia, Monsour has appeared in 32 games for the Longhorns this spring.

During his high school career at Carrollton, Monsour set school records for both stolen bases in a single season and across his career, showcasing elite speed on the basepaths. He was also ranked among the top prospects in Georgia and nationally in the 2025 recruiting class, bringing athleticism and versatility to the Huskies roster this summer.

Vinhson Nguyen | C | Sophomore | Skyline College

Vinhson Nguyen, a catcher from Skyline College, will join the Duluth Huskies for the 2026 season. A sophomore from Fremont, California, Nguyen appeared in 33 games this spring, hitting .303 at the plate.

Nguyen adds depth behind the plate as he heads to Duluth for the summer.

Jack Ruegg | UTL | Sophomore | Skyline College

Jack Ruegg, a utility player from Skyline College, is set to join the Duluth Huskies for the 2026 season. A sophomore, Ruegg put together an impressive spring at the plate, hitting .426 with 32 RBIs across 37 games.

Capable of contributing across multiple positions, Ruegg adds versatility and a productive bat to the Huskies roster this summer.

Vinny Smith | OF | Sophomore | Skyline College

Vinny Smith, an outfielder from Skyline College, joins the Huskies roster for the 2026 season. A sophomore, Smith enjoyed a breakout spring at the plate, hitting .400 with 22 extra-base hits, including 12 home runs, while driving in 50 RBIs.

Smith brings a productive bat and power potential to the Huskies lineup this summer at Wade Stadium.

The 2026 Huskies season is just around the corner! Join us on Sunday, May 24 from 11:00 AM-2:00 PM at Wade Stadium for our Season Kickoff Event - your first chance to meet the team and get a preview of summer baseball in Duluth. Opening Night follows on Friday, May 29 at 6:35 PM at Wade Stadium as the Huskies take on La Crosse.







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