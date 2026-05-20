Rockers Sign Three Pitchers in Advance of Opening Day

Published on May 20, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers have added three pitchers to the staff prior to Opening Day on Monday in Wisconsin Rapids. Right-hander Holden Harris (University of Texas-San Antonio) will be joined by Alex Heintz (Erskine College), and Garret Carter (University of Louisiana-Lafayette) on the Green Bay pitching staff.

Holden Harris - RHP - 6'2"/210 - Redshirt Sophomore

Harris recently completed his redshirt sophomore campaign at the University of Texas-San Antonio where he returned to the mound after rehabbing from an injury sustained in 2025. He appeared in three games upon returning to the pitching staff and compiled 4 strikeouts in 3.1 innings. Harris is no stranger to the Northwoods League having competed as a member of the Madison Mallards during the 2024 and 2025 seasons. In 13 appearances in the Northwoods League, Harris tossed 16 innings while recording 24 strikeouts and one save. He is a native of Leander, Texas.

Alex Heintz- RHP - 6'5"/210 - Redshirt Sophomore

Heintz returned to the mound this spring for Erskine College after undergoing Tommy John surgery and missing the 2025 season. This spring he appeared in seven games upon his return and struck out 10 batters in 11 innings. In 2024 as a freshman, Heintz was one of the premier hurlers in all of Division II baseball. He appeared in 15 games, making 14 starts, while posting an 8-5 record and 4.86 ERA. In 74 innings pitched, Heintz struck out a whopping 103 batters, which ranked 4th in the country. Heintz is a native of Bradenton, Florida.

Garret Carter- RHP - 6'1"/195 - Junior

Known for his upper 90s velocity, Carter appeared in 21 games this spring for the Rajun Cajuns where he struck out 25 batters in 28 innings pitched, while recording three saves out of the bullpen. Before transferring to Louisiana-Lafayette, he attended Tyler Junior College in 2025 where he posted a 1-1 record with an unearned run allowed on the season. As a redshirt freshman at Dodge City Community College in 2024, he was 3-2 with a 4.37 ERA in 16 appearances, 12 of those starts. In 57.2 innings on the mound he recorded 68 strikeouts, earning him second-team All-KJCCC honors. Carter is a native of McKinney, Texas.

Opening Day at Capital Credit Union Park is Wednesday, May 27th as the Rockers host the Wausau Woodchucks at 6:35. Gates open at 5:30 with a pre-game concert featuring Amy Jo & The Glow Down and the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a 2025 Rockers Northwoods League Championship blanket. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from May 20, 2026

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